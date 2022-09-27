FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert’s fiscal 2023 budget was energy centric.
On the one hand, he drilled home the point that T&T’s would continue to need and rely on energy earnings to manage its economy. He did this with a key incentive to oil producers to explore more. Even so, he capped the fuel subsidy at $1 billion which meant an immediate increase in the cost of fuel.
On the other hand, he outlined a series of projects that will diversification within the energy sector itself (See box), outlining that a low-carbon hydrogen industry is being developed with green (or blue) hydrogen being a carbon-neutral alternative, which can be used as feedstock for petrochemical production.
In 2022, earnings from the sector accounted for 36 per cent of T&T’s revenue, about $18.5 billion.
The 2022 budget projected expenditure at $52.4 billion and based on an assumed oil price of US$65 per barrel with US$3.75 mmbtu for natural gas.
In fiscal 2023, the Government expects to earn $25 billion from energy revenue out of total projected revenue of $56.2 billion.
Fiscal 2023 is pegged at an oil price at US$92.50 per barrel and the natural gas price at US$6 per mmbtu.
Not only is Imbert expecting to earn more, but earning more when the world is moving toward decarbonisation is a balancing act.
“While there can be no dispute that we must diversify, and we are doing so, as evidenced by the fact that the non-oil sector now contributes over 50 per cent of our GDP, it is a fallacy for people to insist that we should not focus on enhancing and strengthening our oil, gas, and petrochemical sectors. Those who say that we should abandon oil and gas are not living in the real world, since this has been the mainstay of our economy for the last 50 years and will be a cornerstone of our economy for years to come,” he said in near four hour long budget reading last Monday.
He said T&T’s economic development plans “must take care of both the oil and non-oil sectors, therefore, and to maintain our revenue and growth we must make every effort to boost oil and gas production in the short to medium term.”
In his previous seven budgets, he had lamented the rapid loss of earnings from the sector.
At the Spotlight on the Economy on September 2, 2022, the Ministry of Finance’s permanent secretary Suzette Taylor-Lee Chee outlined T&T’s earnings from the energy sector over the last 15 years.
In her profile of oil revenue from 2007 to 2022, she observed that revenue went from 52.7 per cent or $29.6 billion of total revenue in fiscal 2008 to 7.6 per cent or $3.43 billion in fiscal 2016.
She had said that energy revenues have gradually increased to 16.5 per cent of total revenue or about $6.14 billion for fiscal 2021.
But in fiscal 2022, T&T earned an unexpected $8 billion in energy revenue as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which caused commodity prices to skyrocket, “but this time, this external shock was in our favour.”
“Buoyant oil prices have since persisted throughout 2022. They have on average stood at US$100 per barrel, only recently dropping to the US$90 level. Petrochemical prices have also escalated in our favour, with the price of ammonia increasing by 300 percent in one year and the price of Urea increasing by 100 percent.
“The price of methanol has also increased significantly over the last two years. Henry Hub natural gas prices which had crashed and reached as low as US$1.63 per MMBtu in June 2020 at the start of the pandemic began an upward trend in 2021 and have remained at elevated levels following the Ukraine war—exceeding US$9.00 per MMBtu in early September 2022, and still close to US$7.00 per MMBtu today,” he said.
Oil incentives
To this end, he sought to nullify the naysayers who lamented the country’s dependence on the energy sector and instead offered up a much-lobbied-for incentive by the Energy Chamber of a tiered system of Supplemental Petroleum Tax (SPT) for fiscal 2023.
“I propose to enhance the current SPT concession for small onshore oil producers and introduce in 2023 a tiered system of Supplemental Petroleum Tax (SPT) at lower rates for shallow water marine operators, as opposed to the current fixed rates of SPT of 18 per cent, 25 per cent and 33 per cent that kick in as soon as the price of oil crosses US$50 per barrel,” he said.
Fiscal changes
He said the production limit for small producers of oil on land to benefit from the previously increased threshold price of US$75 per barrel for oil before SPT is applicable will be increased to 4,000 barrels a day and the sunset clause will be repealed.
Energy Minister Stuart Young said that the fiscal changes announced in the budget with respect to the energy sector are designed to encourage oil and gas exploration and production.
“We are a mature province and the government recognises that we need to exploit the remaining reserves we have. Changes are being made to SPT and PPT designed to assist stakeholders in taking decisions to explore and produce oil and gas as we have reduced both SPT and PPT in particular circumstances.
