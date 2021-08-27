IMF: Barbados still ‘severely depressed’

A DELEGATION from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) ended a virtual visit to the island yesterday, indicating that the Barbados economy “remains severely depressed” as a result of the ongoing global coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.
The delegation, headed by IMF economist Bert van Selm, had conducted a staff visit via videoconferencing between August 24-27 at the invitation of the Barbados government of Prime Minister Mia Motley.
According to a statement issued here, while tourism is expected to recover gradually in the second half of 2021 and the first half of 2022, risks to the outlook remain.
But the IMF official said that despite this very challenging environment, Barbados continues to make good progress in implementing its ambitious and comprehensive economic reform programme, while expanding critical investments in social protection.
It said indicative targets under the IMF’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF)-supported programme for end-June 2021 were met, and since then international reserves have been further boosted by the recent global special drawing rights (SDR) allocation.
The head of the IMF delegation said that the tourism activity has picked up in recent months but remains at a fraction of normal levels.
“The economy is estimated to have grown 5.5 per cent in the second quarter of 2021 relative to the second quarter of 2020,” he said, noting that Hurricane Elsa, a category one storm struck Barbados in July and caused significant damage to the island’s housing.
“Economic growth for the second half of 2021 and the first half of 2022 is premised on a gradual recovery of tourism,” the IMF official added.
“Indicative targets for end-June under the EFF were met. The global SDR allocation that became effective on August 23, 2021, including an allocation of about US$129 million to Barbados, has further boosted international reserves, to more than US$1.4 billion.
