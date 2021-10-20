Central Bank Governor Dr Alvin Hilaire says Caribbean countries have been hit particularly hard by Covid-19 as many of the economies are highly dependent on tourism.
Hilaire, addressing the Caribbean ministerial meeting with the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva earlier this week, said while the regional countries are currently sorting out the appropriate timing and scale of unwinding the extraordinary Covid-19 fiscal and monetary measures that they had adopted “as a whole, the region experienced sharp contractions in economic activity last year and early this year”.
He said the contraction totally erased several years of growth and that in response to the Covid-19 shock, “our policy makers swiftly implemented a comprehensive set of unprecedented fiscal, monetary and regulatory measures to mitigate the negative fallouts on our populations.
“Across the region, governments’ fiscal actions included the provision of tax cuts, tax deferrals and grants to households and businesses as well as direct funding for health infrastructure and medical equipment and personnel.”
Hilaire said central banks lowered their policy rates, injected substantial amounts of liquidity in the banking systems and introduced regulatory moratoria on the treatment of deferred loan payments and restructured facilities.
He said the implementation of these policy measures was essential for regional economies to weather the immediate challenges, including shoring up health systems and protecting the disadvantaged who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.
“At the same time, the measures have further constrained fiscal space, added to already elevated debt levels, contributed to credit rating downgrades in some cases, and increased the risks to financial stability.”
Hilaire said Caribbean countries are now well into the second year of the pandemic and the end of the crisis is still very uncertain.
“Despite this, generally good progress on vaccine access has provided an impetus for Caribbean economies to re-open and ultimately return to growth, although vaccine hesitancy remains a problem in achieving herd immunity.
“The tremendous uncertainty is therefore impacting how we schedule the unwinding of policy measures as there are still immediate needs to be addressed,” he said, noting for example, one particular concern is how to safely restore high quality education for the region’s young people, a key investment for sustainable future.
He added: “Overall, we recognise that the withdrawal of Covid-19 support measures is not an easy undertaking. On the fiscal front, the policies translated into higher government expenditures at a time when government revenues contracted. Initially, most countries provided broad-based fiscal support. —CMC