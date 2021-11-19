The International Monetary Fund (IMF) this afternoon said the T&T economy is expected to recover strongly next year.
In the concluding statement of the IMF’s 2021 Article IV mission to T&T, the Washington DC-based institution said the domestic economy is expected to grow by 5.7 per cent in real terms in 2022.
The growth next year will be “reinforced by the continued policy support and the anticipated recovery in oil and gas production.”
The IMF statement also said the Government “acted decisively” to contain the pandemic.
The concluding statement said it describes the preliminary findings of the IMF staff at the end of the official staff visit.
Based on the staff’s preliminary findings, they prepare a report that, subject to the approval of the institution’s management, will be presented to the IMF’s executive board.