IMF: T&T’s economy recovering

This country’s economy is recovering and is expected to gain momentum in 2023.
This according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which has concluded its 2023 Article IV consultation with Trinidad and Tobago.
In a statement from Washington, DC, USA, yesterday, the IMF said T&T’s economic activity is recovering, supported by higher global energy prices and the rebound of the non-energy sector.
In 2022, economic growth picked up led by the non-energy sector while real GDP is estimated to have expanded by 2.5 per cent, the IMF said.
The IMF praised local authorities’ commitment to balancing the budget over the medium term as “prudent and welcome”.
The financial agency projects economic growth of 3.2 per cent in 2023.
But it noted that inflation increased, reaching 8.7 per cent by end-2022, driven by imported energy and food prices, the partial liberalisation of fuel prices, and floods.
The IMF said though that it is projected to slow to 4.5 per cent by the end of 2023.
“The current account surplus will narrow in line with the anticipated decline in global energy prices, reaching 6.6 per cent of GDP in 2023. International reserve coverage is expected to remain adequate at around 7.2 months of prospective total imports and is complemented by large public external buffers in the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund of about 18.4 per cent of GDP,” the IMF said.
Additional revenue, the IMF said, could be generated by implementing tax reforms and strengthening the tax administration.
It is advisable to continue gradually phasing out subsidies, streamlining transfers to State-owned enterprises (SOEs), and improving public spending efficiency, while preserving the spending for the most vulnerable, supporting growth-friendly expenditure, and protecting essential capital spending.
Fiscal risks and
forex shortfall
Long-term fiscal risks related to the pension system and the global energy transition need to be addressed, the IMF report stated.
It welcomed Government’s proposal to increase the retirement age to 65 years which it said would help partially contain the National Insurance System’s deficit.
This deficit is expected to widen, gradually depleting its reserve by mid-2030s, the IMF pointed out.
Increasing contribution rates could also help, it added.
The Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago (CBTT), should seriously consider increasing its repo policy rate to contain inflationary pressures and narrow the negative interest rate differentials with the US monetary policy rate, the IMF stated.
This would also mitigate potential risks of capital outflows and reduce excessive risk-taking incentives that could threaten financial stability.
Reforming the foreign exchange (FX) market infrastructure remains a priority to eliminate FX shortfalls.
It would also create a more conducive business environment for the private sector to invest and diversify the economy.
“Over the medium to longer term, greater exchange rate flexibility would reduce the need for three fiscal policy adjustments over the cycle and allow for countercyclical monetary policy.
“The authorities are encouraged to remove all restrictions on current international transactions while providing sufficient FX to meet demand for all current international transactions,” the IMF stated.
Noteworthy are the efforts, in collaboration with IMF Technical Assistance, to develop the Fintech ecosystem (eg, the Joint Regulatory Hub, launching a Regulatory Sandbox, developing the payment system, and strengthening the cybersecurity), it said.
It said it welcomes the authorities’ efforts to strengthen the financial integrity and international tax transparency frameworks.
“The country’s digitalisation agenda to deliver more efficient public services, improve the business environment, and enhance the social safety net is welcome,” the report said. The IMF said the country’s actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are commendable.
It is important to continue advancing the work on renewable energy projects and the new green hydrogen strategy.
“An energy transition that avoids disruptive policy adjustments requires the design of a sustainable long-term fiscal strategy,” it said.
In its outlook for T&T the IMF said, “Economic growth is projected at 3.2 per cent in 2023. The non-energy sector will expand by 3.3 per cent as the recovery consolidates. The energy sector is expected to gain momentum, expanding at 2.9 per cent, supported by the start-up of new gas and oil projects.”
Minister responds
Minister of Finance Colm Imbert, in a news release yesterday, said: “We welcome the IMF’s policy recommendation, which aligns with our efforts to encourage private investment and promote innovation.”
He said the IMF pointed out several strengths of Trinidad and Tobago most notable being: “international reserve coverage is expected to remain adequate at around 7.2 months of prospective total imports and is complemented by large public external buffers in the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund of about 18.4 per cent of GDP”; and “the financial sector appears well-capitalised”.
“Today, our country is one of the few in the world to record both a primary budget surplus in 2022 and a current account surplus,” Imbert said.