IMF warns of moderate growth in ECCU states

THE sugar factories and the preservation of the sugar history of Trinidad and Tobago are two completely separate matters.

Responding to an urgent question in the Senate yesterday, Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat said in relation to the preservation of the sugar history, Sevilla House, a historic building in Couva, had been identified for conversion into a sugar museum to store the written records which have already been archived and to put on display on the grounds around Sevilla House equipment and other things related to the history of the sugar industry of Trinidad and Tobago.