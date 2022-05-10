IMF welcomes strong Bahamian recovery

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says The Bahamas is experiencing a tourism-led rebound and that the economy has expanded by almost 14 per cent last year, as net tourism receipts tripled relative to 2020.
“The strong recovery is expected to continue in 2022, with real GDP growth projected at eight per cent. The war in Ukraine, which adds considerable uncertainty to the outlook, is expected to affect The Bahamas primarily through higher commodity prices,” the IMF said, adding that it expects average inflation to increase to 6.75 per cent in 2022 and to only gradually decrease as supply chain constraints wane.
The Washington-based financial institution said the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic has deepened medium-term growth challenges and public finances have deteriorated.
“The young experienced significant learning losses, and employment will take time to recover. Additionally, there may be lasting effects of the pandemic on travel, shifts in technology and climate risks.”
It said the Phillip Davis administration has pledged relief through tax cuts and increasing outlays on investment and education. However, with public debt close to 100 per cent of GDP amid elevated financing costs, there is limited room for manoeuvre.
The IMF said the government is seeking to rebuild fiscal buffers over the medium-term, noting that the fiscal deficit is expected to halve this year, to about 6.75 per cent of GDP.
The authorities plan to achieve a medium-term fiscal surplus of 1.5 per cent of GDP, mainly through tax collection enhancements to reduce public debt to the target of 50 per cent over the next ten years. The Central Bank of the Bahamas continues to focus on preserving the peg to the US dollar and phased out the pandemic-related capital flow management measures last year.
The IMF said the banking sector has strong capital positions, and the expiration of the pandemic-related loan moratoria led to only a small increase in non-performing loans. The current account deficit improved to 19.7 per cent in 2021 in line with the tourism recovery but is expected to remain elevated in the near-term given import price pressures.
International reserves remain at a comfortable level, boosted by the IMF’s new general allocation of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) last year.
The IMF executive directors agreed with the thrust of the Article IV consultation, welcoming the “strong economic rebound”, supported by the authorities’ decisive policy response and the recovery in tourism.
But they cautioned that downside risks to growth persist, including from rising inflationary pressures and pandemic-related uncertainty and in that context, stressed the need to safeguard the recovery, preserve debt sustainability, and promote sustainable, inclusive, and diversified growth.
They also emphasised the importance of rebuilding buffers and ensuring debt sustainability in the context of a medium-term fiscal consolidation plan.
They said given that sizable financing needs are likely to persist, Nassau is being encouraged to implement a more robust debt management strategy, while commending the authorities’ efforts to enhance revenue administration.
The IMF stressed the need for a meaningful tax reform and expenditure rationalisation to create space for health, education, and investment spending, as well as targeted support to the most vulnerable. Reforms of state-owned enterprises and pensions as well as improvements in fiscal transparency and accountability would be important steps to help strengthen credibility.
—CMC