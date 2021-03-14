Impact of rising US Treasury yields

A Treasury yield is how much an investor can earn when a government debt obligation is purchased. Governments often require capital to build roads, hospitals and other infrastructure.
The source of capital is usually obtained through the sale of debt instruments to investors including Treasury bills, Treasury notes and Treasury bonds. Treasury bills are instruments that mature within a year, Treasury notes have a maturity between one and ten years while Treasury Bonds have maturities greater than 20 years.
Treasury instruments are essentially regarded as safe investments because they are backed by full faith and credit of the Government. This logic follows that since the government can increase taxes and print money, their ability to fulfill their debt obligations is almost guaranteed.
Treasury yields are used as benchmark rates for other interest rates including corporate bonds, mortgages, business loans and credit card rates and as such, changes in Treasury yields usually have a broad effect throughout the economy.
In developed economies, with robust financial markets such as in the US and Europe, Treasury yields are seen as risk-free and generally signify the level of investor confidence in the economy and market. When confidence in the economy and market is low, investors tend to move their money out of riskier investment vehicles such as stocks and into investment safe havens such as Treasury instruments.
The increased demand for Treasuries will cause their prices to increase and Treasury yields to fall, given the inverse relationship between bond prices and yields.
Similarly, when investor confidence is high and the economy is strong, investors may opt for riskier investments and reduce their holdings in Treasuries, causing the yields on those instruments to rise.
How were Treasury yields
impacted by Covid-19
Today, the global economy continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant disruption to business operations. In the investment environment, the pandemic has increased the risk of companies failing to meet their debt obligations as well as a fall in stock prices as companies’ revenue and profitability have faltered.
In the United States, the effect of Covid-19 on the economy in 2020 saw ten-year Treasury yields fall from 1.92 per cent at the beginning of January 2020 to 0.54 per cent in March 2020. Investors flocked to Treasury instruments and away from riskier assets as the deadly virus spread at an exponential rate throughout the economy causing widespread panic and uncertainty. The Treasury yield remained depressed for the first half of 2020.
As the infection rate and death rate slowed due to the lockdown measures implemented, supported by the US government’s stimulus package to boost the economy, Treasury yields began to recover in the second half of the 2020, ending the year at 0.93 per cent as investor-confidence in the economy grew.
The positive momentum that characterised the latter half of 2020, continued into 2021 as Treasury rates reached a year-high 1.59 per cent in early March 2021. The rollback of lockdown measures, strong economic data, the administration of the Covid-19 vaccine, along with stimulus relief packages have boosted investor confidence.
As economic activity increases and is expected to rebound, investors are reducing their holdings of Treasuries which has served to propel yields upwards and into comparatively risker assets such as stocks.
What does the continued rise
in yield mean for stocks?
Rising yields are usually associated with positive signs, reflecting improved economic conditions. However, a sustained rise in yields can prompt borrowing costs to also rise which can serve to lower profits, earnings growth and dividend payments that effectively reduce the attractiveness of stocks.
For risk-averse investors, as yields move higher, they can be motivated to reduce their stock holdings and return to government and corporate bonds.
When valuing US stocks, the 10-year Treasury yield forms a component of the discount rate in formulas to value stocks. Holding everything equal, as yields rise, the discount rate also rises which reduces the expected cash flows of companies that lowers the overall value of the stock.
It is not recommended to pull out of the stock market as yields continue to climb as diversification is critical in reducing portfolio risk.
Exposure to stocks should be maintained, with an increased investment in companies that would benefit from the near-term economic boost. Such companies are known as cyclicals and include financials, consumer discretionary and energy, whose revenues and profits rise during periods of economic expansion.