Importance of the MSME sector

MICRO, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) play a critical role in developing economies, in particular where they provide employment to persons of all skill levels, thus promoting social inclusion for a fairly large segment of the population. According to the World Bank, in emerging markets alone, there are about 365-445 million MSMEs, with 25-30 million classified as formal Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs), 55-70 million as formal micro, and 285-345 million as informal enterprises.
Further, the OECD estimates that SMEs account for up to 45 per cent of jobs and around 33 per cent of national GDP in emerging markets. However, this may be understated given that there is a large informal sector, with anecdotal estimates suggesting that if the informal sector is included, SMEs in emerging markets account for as much as 90 per cent of total employment.
The pandemic continues to have devastating effects on the MSME sector locally and globally, as non-essential businesses were ordered shut and strict restrictions were in place. Many of these businesses have since either been permanently closed or have had to downsize and/or restructure business models in order to navigate a highly uncertain and dynamic economic environment.
Given the strategic importance of MSMEs in national economic development, at the onset of the pandemic, governments intervened heavily to provide substantial support to this vulnerable sector. Based on data collated by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the most utilised policy measure to support MSMEs was financial support such as grants – adopted by 77 per cent of 130 countries globally, followed by public guarantees on loans (50 per cent), debt moratoriums (30 per cent), tax relief (28 per cent) and lower interest rates (24 per cent). The policy response varied across countries: for middle and high income countries, MSMEs benefited from a combination of policy measures, while no low-income country adopted more than two measures, according to analysis by the IMF.
While dated, a study by the Inter-American Development Bank and the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago estimated that there were about 18,000 MSMEs operating in Trinidad and Tobago (T&T), employing about 200,000 workers and contributing around 28 per cent of GDP. And it appears that micro enterprises are a large component of MSMEs, with the National Entrepreneurship Development Company Limited (NEDCO) estimating that between 70 per cent to 85 per cent of all business activity in T&T is conducted by enterprises employing less than 25 persons.
On July 1, 2020, the Ministry of Finance launched its SME Stimulus Loan Programme to support SMEs that have been affected by the pandemic. The facility is a ‘government-sponsored loan programme of up to $300 million to help micro, small and medium-sized businesses impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic’. Further, “the loan is a government-guaranteed loan granted for a maximum of five years with a two-year moratorium on principal payments. The Government of Trinidad and Tobago (GOTT) guarantees 75 per cent of the loan and no payment is required by the customer for two years. The interest on the SME Stimulus Loan will be paid by the GORTT and there are no handling fees on these facilities”. In order to qualify for the facility, businesses must earn annual revenue of $1 million to $20 million as well as employ at least five persons, amongst other criteria. However, access to the facility expired in December 2020 due to small participation by SMEs in the facility.
For smaller sized businesses, Nedco, in conjunction with the Ministry of Finance, introduced the Entrepreneurial Relief Grant Programme for micro and small enterprises that earn less than $1 million annually and have been adversely impacted by Covid-19, for access to grants up to $20,000.
In a study conducted by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) back in May 2020, where 1,000 companies from eight developing countries across four continents were surveyed, 70 per cent of MSMEs have had to shut down operations; 50 per cent have temporarily closed their business due to direct instructions from the authorities. Further, more than 75 per cent of SMEs are experiencing or expecting a reduction in revenues through 2020 and nearly nine out of ten businesses are experiencing a shortage in cash flow.
At the time of the study, those surveyed did not expect the situation to improve throughout 2020. Moreover, the survey showed that seven out of ten firms have reduced production capacity as they reduced the number of temporary workers and working hours. Twenty per cent of those surveyed asked workers to take unpaid leave and/or have had to reduce wages, while ten per cent were forced to lay off permanent staff.
The MSME sector will continue to fundamentally and positively affect economic development and poverty alleviation, which has undoubtedly worsened within the last year, especially in developing economies such as ours. This sector tends to typically employ many persons in the vulnerable segment of the workforce, including women and youth and provides employment for many persons in rural communities. As policy makers plan for a sustainable post-Covid recovery, the continued support, development and incentivising of the MSME sector should feature as a priority as we seek to cultivate a more resilient and progressive future for MSMEs in the aftermath of Covid-19.
