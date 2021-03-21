Importance of the MSME sector

MICRO, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) play a critical role in developing economies, in particular where they provide employment to persons of all skill levels, thus promoting social inclusion for a fairly large segment of the population. According to the World Bank, in emerging markets alone, there are about 365-445 million MSMEs, with 25-30 million classified as formal Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs), 55-70 million as formal micro, and 285-345 million as informal enterprises.