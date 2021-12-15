While it is not possible for the Government to indicate what the price of cement on the local market would be, Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon yesterday said she believes the increased competition, which will be facilitated from January 2022, would keep prices in check.
She was responding to a question in the Senate yesterday from Opposition Senator Wade Mark on what would be the effect on the ultimate price, given Government’s measures designed to counter the 15 per cent price increase by Trinidad Cement Ltd (TCL).
Citing rising input costs, TCL on Monday announced that it would increase the ex-factory cost of cement by 15 per cent on Monday coming.
Asked by Mark whether Government would seek to incentivise the entry of other players into the local cement market, Gopee Scoon said the Government would encourage any players to get involved in the manufacture of local cement and would welcome any new entrants into the manufacturing of cement.
With respect to importing cement, she said one would recognise there was currently a quota and an import licensing regime in T&T under which five companies were registered.
“There are currently five registered importers. Thus far for 2021 only one of the five registered importers has brought in any cement for the 2021 period. What can happen is that the other four, understanding the market to be much more open, would join in with the importing of cement as well. I can tell you that there is interest in the region as well for the further manufacturing of cement,” she said.
Competition and lower prices
Gopee-Scoon said what is likely to happen is that the authorised licence holders, under the quota regime, would now move to import cement and that cement will enter the market with a 20 per cent duty. And what is likely is that that competition will keep the market in check and keep the price of cement low with the relative competition being in place.
She said on learning from TCL that it planned to increase the price of locally manufactured cement, Cabinet took a decision that the Ministry of Trade and Industry should approach COTED (the Caricom agency responsible for trade and economic development) to seek a reduction of the Common External Tariff (CET) on other hydraulic cement from 50 per cent to 20 per cent beginning on January 1, 2022 and ending December 31, 2022.
In addition there is an existing quota on the import licensing regime for cement and that is all types of cement, which at the moment is 75,000 tonnes. Cabinet took a decision to increase the quota to 150,000 tonnes of cement effective January 2022.
Gopee-Scoon said the Government sought to bring relief to the citizens of T&T bearing in mind that competition would keep the market in check and therefore prices would remain as low as possible with the entry of extra-regional cement into the country.
“We realise the importance of keeping the price of cement as low as possible for the local construction industry,” she said.