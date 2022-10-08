CARIBBEAN AIRLINES Ltd (CAL) is considering the feasibility of acquiring just two additional ATR aircraft and not nine as stated by Tobago West MP and Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe during her budget debate last week.
“We are set to order, to arrange, to get nine new ATRs to Trinidad and Tobago to improve the inter-island transportation and I’m pleased to see that happening,” she said last Monday.
The Sunday Express understands that it is actually just two additional aircraft.
CAL’s fleet now has seven ATR aircraft.
Two additional aircraft will take that number up to nine.
Cudjoe yesterday acknowledged that she made an error in the numbers but that CAL was seeking to increase its fleet.
“The nine (number) is actually 737-8s that would have recently been acquired by CAL for its international fleet. CAL is also looking at increasing its ATR complement to nine. Essentially, we are increasing the complement of aircraft. We are improving the capacity of the airbridge and service to the benefit of the people,” she told the Sunday Express in a telephone interview yesterday.
Cudjoe’s comments in the budget debate were picked up by international airline news services, which focused on the increased fleet.
CH Aviation reported: “The Trinidad and Tobago government has indicated that it will acquire nine Avions de Transport Regional turboprops to improve connectivity between the two islands and regionally. State-owned Caribbean Airlines (BW, Port of Spain), the only operating scheduled carrier based in the country, already has seven ATR72-600s in its fleet.”
It noted that its “data indicates Caribbean Airlines provides a high-frequency ATR-72 service between Tobago and Port of Spain in Trinidad.
“It also uses the aircraft type on other intra-Caribbean routes, including between Port of Spain and Bridgetown, Curacao, Dominica Douglas-Charles, Georgetown Cheddi Jagan, Georgetown Ogle, Grenada, St Lucia Vigie, and St Vincent Argyle International. The airline deploys the turboprops on flights from Tobago to Bridgetown and on routes between St Vincent Argyle and Bridgetown and Grenada,” it said.
CAL’s corporate communications yesterday said the airline has nine 737-8 aircraft and seven ATRs.
Presenting the 2023 budget on September 26, Finance Minister Colm Imbert identified CAL as a recipient of subsidies by the Government.
He said: “Subsidy of Caribbean Airlines, to keep the airline flying to maintain our connectivity with the rest of the world, at a cost of $700 million per year. It is noteworthy that when the pandemic struck in 2020, even though Caribbean Airlines reduced its operating costs as best as it could and rationalised its staff to the bare minimum, just to keep the airline in the air, the Ministry of Finance was still asked to subsidise the operations of Caribbean Airlines for a three-year period, until it got back on its feet, by arranging financing to the tune of up to US$300 million or TT$2 billion. So far, we have provided the required support.”
He said CAL is supportive of the Government ’s tourism thrust.
“It has recently acquired fleet of nine new 737-8 aircraft–with its lower operating and maintenance cost–and has been promoting airlift to Trinidad and Tobago. With its competitive fares the airline is generating increased tourism traffic not only to participate in our tourism activities but also to visit our historical and cultural attractions,” Imbert said in his budget presentation.
A fleet change has been on the cards for majority State-owned Caribbean Airlines (CAL) for the past four years.
The Sunday Express was told the leases for CAL’s former 737-800 fleet have almost all come to an end and the airline is preparing to return the aircraft to the lessors.
In November 2018, CAL announced that it had leased 12 of Boeing’s Max 8 to replace its old fleet and had made a downpayment of US$7 million for the new planes. It reduced its order to nine following the Covid-19 pandemic. The airline is now in receipt of its ninth, which should be in service soon, as it is needed to meet the increased demand for its services.
Costly airbridge
“As part of our strategic plan and cost-reduction initiatives, Caribbean Airlines had long taken the decision to renew our fleet and refresh our brand. The specific number of aircraft is being refined and more will be said in the coming months,” Dionne Ligoure, head of corporate communications at CAL told the Express.
According to the 2023 Draft Estimates of Recurrent Expenditure for 2023, CAL is expected to receive $85,635,130 from the Ministry of Finance for the fiscal year.
This is a reduction of $9,364,870 in revenue from fiscal 2022 of $95 million.
The Sunday Express understands that this sum is the subsidy paid to CAL to service the airbridge between Trinidad and Tobago.
In the 2023 budget, Imbert announced the increase in airfare by $50 one way to Tobago come January 2023.
The fare is now $300 two way and will be increased by $100 to $400.
“Revenues from international travel are used to subsidise the inter-island airbridge. Additionally, the rise in global energy commodity prices has resulted in higher operational costs for both the inter-island airbridge and seabridge. In this regard, and consistent with our overall policy of sharing the burden of the cost of transport, I propose to increase the cost of inter-island air travel for all tickets by $50,” Imbert said.
“The estimated increase in annual revenue to Caribbean Airlines for the operation of the Airbridge will be $50 million, which, with this increased price, will still require subsidy of the airbridge of over $50 million per year,” Imbert had said,
In August, CAL issued a release which stated that its domestic operation was characterised by consistent losses (US$9,613,100 as at June 2022) and other critical variables such as subsidised flights, high operating costs, low prices, which do not reflect actual market value and one-way peak demand periods outside of the July-August school holiday period.
The airline said as at June 2022, its total operational costs for the airbridge stood at US$18,777,648, while the cost per flight hour was US$17,306.
It noted that the high costs were driven by the frequency of flights and the short distance (52 miles) leading to an undesirable low block hour utilisation of aircraft and crews and maintenance costs.
“Nonetheless, the domestic schedule (inclusive of peak travel periods) considers the essential nature of the service, events and activities in Tobago, the total number of passengers over a 12-month period and other information relevant to its operation,” the airline added.
The release said that in terms of passenger and flight details, for the period July 17, 2021 to July 31, 2022, the airline operated 6,527 flights carrying 416,780 passengers.
“Caribbean Airlines is mindful of the need to have an effective air bridge between Trinidad and Tobago and the company continues to closely manage the same, bearing in mind the considerable constraints outlined above,” it said.
According to the Auditor General’s 2021 report, the Government has acted as guarantor of four loans for CAL—a US$75 million loan ($504,455,772.11) loan from First Citizens; a US$55 million loan from First Citizens; a $436,495,800 million loan from ANSA Merchant Bank; and a $443,626,560 loan from ANSA Merchant Bank.