Incentivising SME’s to list on T&T Stock Exchange

IN HIS 2021 budget presentation, the Minister of Finance announced a significant increase in the corporation tax incentive available to companies listing on the Trinidad and Tobago Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Exchange (TTSME). The proposed legislative amendment will reduce the already favourable rate of Corporation Tax levied on SMEs that list on the SME Exchange from 10 per cent to 0 per cent for the first five years of listing and offers a 50 per cent tax holiday for the second five years following listing, after which the full relevant tax rate will apply.
This compares favourably with the current arrangement whereby the tax rate applicable to these listed SMEs reverts to the full tax rate payable by the company after the initial five-year period.
On the face of it, this further adjustment to the tax regime for listed SMEs should provide significant encouragement to tax-paying small and medium-sized companies to pursue listing on the TTSME. SMEs that will benefit from this tax incentive are defined in the legislation as follows:
• Have a minimum capital after the funds raised on the Exchange of over TT$5 million, but not greater than TT$50 million;
• Their capital base, as defined, should comprise Issued Share Capital only, and should not include retained earnings and reserves;
• The company should have a minimum of 25 unconnected shareholders, who must own at least 30 per cent of the new Issued Share Capital of the company;
• The capital will be raised by way of the issuance of an Initial Public Offering (IPO), which (if successful) is to be followed by a listing on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange (TTSE) no more than 60 days after the allotment of the Issue.
The TTSME was established by the T&T Stock Exchange in response to an announcement by the Minister of Finance in the 2012 national budget of plans by the then-government to provide SMEs with an avenue for raising capital on the local market in order to reduce their reliance on bank financing and provide an alternative financing source for capital expansion. The aim was also to foster the development of the local capital market and so promote economic diversification.
Since the establishment of the TTSME, only two companies, one in the visual entertainment industry (cinema) and the other in commercial real estate ownership and development have listed, with both transactions taking place between 2018 and 2019. Even though both companies were able to meet the minimum listing thresholds, it would be misleading to describe investor and market response to either IPO as overwhelming.
Our experience with building a viable and sustainable SME Exchange contrasts markedly with that of the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) after the launch of their Junior Exchange in 2011-2012. At present, there are 45 companies listed on the JSE Junior Market, representing a wide range of sectors inclusive of finance, manufacturing, retail and tourism, among others.
Before interested parties take a second go at a successful TTSME launch, it may be useful to examine the peculiar market and other circumstances that accompanied and influenced the implementation process in each jurisdiction. This may shed some light as to the reasons for the relative success or failure of initiatives undertaken or, at worst, may assist in providing useful guidance going forward.
Firstly, it would be useful to compare the incentive regimes initially put in place at launch of the SME Exchange in each jurisdiction (See table):
Incentive JSE 1st 5Yrs TTSME 1st 5 Yrs JSE 2nd 5 Yrs TTSME 2nd 5 Yrs
Shareholder Min 25 S/H; 20% of share capital 25 S/H; 30% of new share capital Min 50 Shareholders No Change
Corp. Tax Rate Nil 10% 50% of current rate Current Rate
Dividend Tax Rate Nil N/A 25% of current rate N/A
Capital Base J$50M to J$500M TT$5M toTT$50M No Min; <$500M No Change
Clearly, the tax incentives on offer to eligible companies in Jamaica were significantly more aggressive and attractive than those initially available locally and these differentials were likely to have been more impactful in an environment where the Jamaica tax authorities had been systematically strengthening their income tax administration.
Interestingly, one of the requirements for eligibility imposed by the JSA was that the SME must appoint a mentor to its board and this mentor must be approved as “Fit and Proper” by the Jamaica regulator, the Financial Services Commission. The JSE went as far as to provide a list of approved mentors to the market, which list was updated over time. The role of these mentors was to provide professional guidance and advice to SMEs preparing for and going through the listing process. These mentors were mandated to ensure that, post-listing, the SME had appropriate governance structures and operational and risk management policies in place. This institutional requirement does not exist locally but may be a useful addition if the intention is to encourage quality applicants.
There is no doubt that a stable economy and financial sector as well as a robust legislative framework are absolute prerequisites to building a properly functioning capital market. Notwithstanding these requirements, I believe that differences in the evolution of the financial sectors and economic circumstances across both jurisdictions were fundamental contributors to relative success or failure in the establishment of the SME Exchanges. Jamaica’s capital market in general and the SME Exchange in particular evolved against the background of:
• A banking sector that had experienced meltdown in the 90s, followed by slow recovery, as a result of which several commercial and personal market segments were underserved. This led to and perhaps necessitated the evolution of a Venture Capital/Angel Financing sector. These investors provided critical funding that was unavailable from banks and the fledging capital market at the time. The inevitable need to take out these investors provided the impetus for listing on the main and JSE.
• High variable loan rates driven by monetary policy at the time (Jamaica’s commercial prime lending rate averaged 17.2 per cent between 2008 and 2013), and shorter than commercially required bank loan tenors, particularly during the ultra-conservative post-meltdown years. For eligible companies, the option of raising equity was more tolerable from both a cost and a bankruptcy risk perspective.
• For investors, a paucity of investment options outside of Government of Jamaica (GOJ) securities, given GOJ ‘crowding out’ during the 2000s. Small institutional and, to a lesser extent, individual investors opted to diversify their portfolios through public equity and, as the yield on GOJ securities consistently reduced over the last 15 years, substituted higher yielding equities for GOJ debt.
By contrast, in Trinidad and Tobago, the circumstances and drivers were decidedly different:
• ‘Low for Long’ bank variable interest rates over the past 10-12 years, for some fortunate “prime” rated borrowers, relatively low fixed interest rates. The average local commercial prime lending rate was 7.5 per cent in 2012 and hovers around that level at present.
• Comparatively much longer bank loan tenors on offer.
• Critically, our country boasts of having the largest and reputedly best developed mutual fund sector in the Caribbean. Total mutual funds under management, at $56 billion as at December 2019, is second only to bank deposits in terms of sheer size, and over 50 per cent of funds under management are fixed NAV funds. This means that, from an investor’s perspective, there is no risk of loss of principal invested in these funds. Essentially, investors in these fixed NAV funds enjoy the benefit of diversification inherent in these investments but at no risk of erosion of their invested capital in the event of market fluctuations.
In my view, this quite unique situation and the fact that, up to a few years ago, local mutual fund investors enjoyed relatively high returns on these low risk investments, has led to a ‘baked-in’ aversion to risk-taking by your average Trinidad and Tobago investor, and this has contributed to the underwhelming market response to SME IPOs in particular.
The purpose of this article was to highlight factors and circumstances that may have influenced the orderly establishment of SME Exchanges within the two largest markets in the Caribbean and not to proffer solutions, which should be the product of further analysis and debate by hands-on participants.
Notwithstanding the challenges, the enhanced tax incentive should provide a strong fillip towards further development of the capital market.
Hadyn Gittens served as the CEO of the T&T Securities and Exchange Commission for three years until July 31, 2020.