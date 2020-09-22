Increased winter bookings a relief for region’s hotels

THE Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) is reporting an increase in advanced bookings for the start of the winter season, with a 40-50 per cent occupancy rate.
CHTA’s Chief Executive Officer Frank Comito speaking at the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) virtual session last week, said the increase in bookings in the accommodation sector, which is a good sign for the tourism industry in the region.
“Some hotels are already reporting 70 per cent occupancy as well in the region. What the CHTA has put in place is a travel insurance safety net, which some destinations and hotels have jumped on board and placed as a requirement for the tourists. After suffering huge losses, when the borders were completely closed earlier this year, hotels can look at these advance bookings as a silver lining.”
Comito also indicated, that one of the challenges the CHTA is facing is the slow pace of speed of the processing of Covid-19 test results in the region. This, he said, is posing a deterrent for some to travel as some countries in the Caribbean require negative Covid tests as a prerequisite for entry.
Tourist arrivals down
The CTO in its latest statistics on arrivals showed that Trinidad and Tobago’s tourist arrivals declined by 54 per cent for the first half of 2020.
It reported that T&T had 91,886 tourist arrivals between January and June.
T&T recorded 30,710 tourists arriving in January and 47,438 in February, which was increase of 8.6 per cent for January and 13.4 per cent for February.
The report indicated that in March T&T recorded 13,738 tourist arrivals before the borders closed on March 23, due to Covid-19.
There were no tourist arrivals recorded for April to August.
Tourists arriving in the country for the first six months of 2020 came from the United States at 42,612, Europe 14,407 and Canada 14,351.
Acting Secretary General Neil Walters speaking on the progress of Caribbean tourism progress since the onset of Covid, provided statistics for the Caribbean which saw a decline by 50 per cent for the first quarter of 2020, as a result of no travel in the region which began in April.
Walters said the annual long vacation period, which runs from July to August, has seen a significant reduction in arrivals with just under 42,000 international visitors.
He noted that at least 20 destinations are open, including several phased openings which are repatriation flights, cargo and not necessarily commercial flights.
“The US market declined by 60.1 percent up to June, Canada 43.8 per cent and Europe 54.8 per cent averaging pretty close to 50 per cent decline.
“Tourism data company, STR, said basically all of the key indicators for accommodation declined, with the exception of the average daily rate which increased by 2.8 per cent up to the end June, and the key influencers in this were a decrease in room stock by 7.8 per cent and a reduction in demand of 46.4 per cent.”
Also joining in on the conversation was Dr Lisa Indar, CARPHA’s assistant director in the surveillance, disease prevention and control division, noted that there was a need for more uniformity in testing requirements for visitors to the region and that the most important thing was to have preventative measures in place to hinder transmission of the virus.
Indar said strong emphasis should be placed on physical distancing, proper hygiene practices and the wearing of masks.
It’s against this background, she said, the Caribbean Travellers Health app, which can be downloaded on any android phone, was created to educate the traveller on the protocols they need to adhered to for travel to the region.
Stayover arrivals to the Caribbean in 2019 were estimated to have grown by 4.4 per cent to reach 31.5 million, outpacing the international rate of growth of 3.8 per cent as reported by the World Tourism Organization.
In August, the International Labour Organization (ILO) warned that almost 500,000 Caribbean tourism workers faced the prospect of decent work deficits in the form of job losses, reductions in working hours, and loss of incomes, while the worsening of working conditions and the move to informal employment appeared as concrete possibilities.
In a publication titled “Tourism sector in the English- and Dutch-speaking Caribbean: An overview and the impact of Covid-19 on growth and employment,” the ILO described as significant and far-reaching the reduction in the Caribbean tourism industry workforce due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The ILO noted that recovery from the adverse impact on sector jobs could be prolonged by a reversal in economic growth, and called for a human-centered approach to resilient and sustainable solutions.
The report includes ILO guidance and data, as well as research conducted around the region to demonstrate the severity of the crisis on the sector’s labour market.
It noted that on average, the tourism industry directly contributes up to about 33 per cent of the region’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and over 52 per cent of export receipts. With approximately 30 million annual entries per year – the majority of which are cruise passengers, or from the USA—the industry provides direct employment to 413,000 workers in the Caribbean.
The ILO said that this figure represents, on average, 18.1 per cent of total employment and that if indirect and induced employment is considered, such figures could rise to 43.1 per cent.