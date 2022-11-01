Inflation hits new record in Europe

INFLATION hit a new record in the 19 countries that use the euro currency, fueled by out-of-control prices for natural gas and electricity due to Russia’s war in Ukraine. Economic growth also slowed ahead of what economists fear is a looming recession, largely as a result of those higher prices sapping Europeans’ ability to spend.

Annual inflation reached 10.7 per cent in October, the European Union’s statistics agency, Eurostat, reported Monday. That is up from 9.9 per cent in September and the highest since statistics began to be compiled for the eurozone in 1997.

Natural gas prices skyrocketed in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine as Russia throttled back pipeline supplies to a trickle of what they were before the war. Europe has had to resort to expensive shipments of liquefied gas that come by ship from the US and Qatar to keep generating electricity and heating homes.

While liquid gas succeeded in filling Europe’s storage for the winter, the higher prices have made some industrial products such as steel or fertiliser expensive or simply unprofitable to make. Consumer spending power has been drained at shops and elsewhere as more income goes to pay for fuel and utility bills and as basics such as food become more expensive.

Natural gas prices for short-term purchases have eased recently but remain high on markets for coming months, suggesting that costly energy may be a persistent drag on the economy. —AP

A survey of professional forecasts last week by the European Central Bank showed expectations for inflation next year rose to 5.8 per cent from 3.6 per cent predicted three months ago.

The inflation outbreak has been an international phenomenon, sending price increases to near 40-year highs in the US as well.

Eurostat figures showed prices for food, alcohol and tobacco have increasingly joined energy prices as a major contributor, rising 13.1 per cent, while energy prices rose an astronomical 41.9 per cent from a year earlier.

Inflation figures varied widely by country, from 7.1 per cent in France to 16.8 per cent in the Netherlands among the biggest member economies, while the highest were in the three Baltic countries: Estonia at 22.4 per cent, Latvia at 21.8 per cent, and Lithuania at 22 per cent.

The economy, which had been rebounding from the Covid-19 pandemic, showed growth of 0.2 per cent in the July-September period, slowing from 0.8 per cent in the second quarter. Economists say a major reason is higher prices, and many are predicting the economy will shrink over the last months of this year and the first part of next year.

The growth in gross domestic product was higher than expected because of extensive government support that softened the blow to people’s incomes from inflation as well as pent-up savings that consumers had left over from the worst of the pandemic restrictions, said Joerg Zeuner, chief economist at Union Investment.

“However, there’s no cause for celebration,” he said. “The GDP numbers, along with many other indicators, show that the economy has clearly lost steam over the summer.”

With more recent data weakening, “it is a matter of how deep the recession will be and not if there will be one,” wrote economists at Oxford Economics.

Higher inflation has sent a chain of tremors through the economy and financial markets.

It has led the European Central Bank to raise interest rates at the fastest pace in its history with back-to-back three-quarter point increases at its Oct. 27 and Sept. 8 meetings. That has sent market borrowing costs higher for companies and governments and raised concerns that the war on inflation will hurt growth.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Back to financial basics

MOST of us are aware of the importance of money and personal finances to ourselves and our families, both now and in the future. But too frequently, confusing terminology and difficult calculations keep the complicated world of banking hidden.

Financial consultant Philip Williams is the CEO and founder of Phil The Gap (PTG), a business that is passionate about working with customers to examine their present financial condition and assisting them in making the most of their money.

Williams is currently the assistant vice president of fixed income investments at one of the largest investment firms in T&T. Express Business conducted a Q&A with Williams, who discussed a more practical approach to managing your personal finances:

IDB advising Govt on restructuring of PoS Port

IDB advising Govt on restructuring of PoS Port

A BUDGET announcement in 2020—a partner for the Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (PATT) via a public private partnership (PPP)—has failed to materialise in two fiscal years.

In an interview with the Sunday Express in July, Minister of Works and Transport, Rohan Sinanan said that by August 2022 the Request for Proposals (RFP) seeking a private investor would have been issued.

“Right now, we are formalising the RFP, which should be out by August,” he had said.

He said then he expected that the RFP to be out for about three months with an operator being installed by 2023.

Coal pot sales still slow

Coal pot sales still slow

DESPITE the recent hype from a Government MP, coal pots are not a hot seller.

At several variety stores selling household items, store owners and managers told Express Business there is no great demand for the coal pots, which are now mainly used for barbecues, at river limes and by some roast corn vendors.

Coal pots were traditionally used for cooking meals for generations of Caribbean peoples, and still form part of the rich Caribbean heritage.

On October 1, the coal pot became a buzz phrase after Port of Spain South Member Of Parliament (MP), attorney Keith Scotland suggested people use a coal pot, as he does, for cooking.

Champion exporter2022: KC Confectionery

Champion exporter2022: KC Confectionery

KC Confectionery has been named as the recipient of the Internationally Known… T&T Owned Company of the Year in the Champions of Business Awards, 2022.

The Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce confers this award annually on one local export-centric company, in recognition of excellence in performance locally and regionally, or internationally.

The award will be presented at the Signature “Champions of Business Gala Awards Finale and Cocktail Reception,” scheduled for November 24, 2022, at the National Academy for the Performing Arts from 6.30-8.30 p.m.

Inflation hits new record in Europe

INFLATION hit a new record in the 19 countries that use the euro currency, fueled by out-of-control prices for natural gas and electricity due to Russia’s war in Ukraine. Economic growth also slowed ahead of what economists fear is a looming recession, largely as a result of those higher prices sapping Europeans’ ability to spend.

Annual inflation reached 10.7 per cent in October, the European Union’s statistics agency, Eurostat, reported Monday.

Relationship between economic growth and energy consumption

Relationship between economic growth and energy consumption

THE TRADITIONAL view of the economy of T&T as a small open one is that it cannot produce locally all that it needs to survive. So it uses the rents that remain in the country from the exploitation and export of its natural resource, petroleum, to import what it needs. Indeed, it is a plantation economy wherein the onshore economy is mostly about import, distribution and sales and other non-tradables. Hence, the short-term performance of the economy normally depends on externalities, like the prices of the petroleum products and also the level of the local production of these. We have seen the boom-bust economic phenomenon in action over time as the rents fluctuate. Still, energy exports have delivered to T&T a high-income economy.