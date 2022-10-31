Supermarket items

The Central Statistical Office has released the Index of Retail Prices for the month of August 2022.

Index of Retail Prices

The All Items Index of Retail Prices calculated from the prices collected for the month of August 2022 was 118.6, representing an increase of 0.6 points or 0.5% above the index (All Items) for July 2022 as shown in the table attached.

The Index for Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages increased from 135.8 in July 2022 to 139.2 in August 2022, reflecting an increase of 2.5%. Contributing significantly to this increase was the general upward movement in the prices of whole chickens (fresh); tomatoes; white flour; ochroes; cheddar cheese; chive; pumpkin; cabbage; Irish potatoes and green pigeon peas. However, the full impact of these price increases was offset by the general decreases in the prices of bodi; cucumber; whole chickens- frozen; carite – fresh; salmon- fresh; powdered milk- full cream; eddoes; garlic; other edible oil; and other fresh goat (any cut).

A further review of the data for August 2022 compared with July 2022 reflected a decrease in the sub-index for Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco of 0.1%; Clothing and Footwear of 0.2%. An increase was noted in Health of 0.5 % whilst all other sections remained unchanged.

Inflation Rate

The Inflation Rate for August 2022 (measured as the percentage change in the average All Items Index for the period January to August 2022/January to August 2021) was 4.9%. This represents an increase from 4.7% which was recorded in the previous period (January to July 2022/January to July 2021).

The Inflation Rate for the comparative period (January to August 2021/January to August 2020) was 1.4%.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Govt gets US$5.84m for Oct flood damage

Govt gets US$5.84m for Oct flood damage

GOVERNMENT has received a total of US$5.84 million (TT$39.42 million) from the Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility (CCRIF) following the heavy rainfall that occurred in T&T earlier this month

Between October 5 and 8, 2022, rainfall caused widespread damage to properties in eastern Trinidad affecting areas including Arouca, Arima, Tunapuna, Sangre Grande, Piarco and St Helena.

Forty-one-year-old farmer Theresa Lynch lost her life when she was swept away by floodwaters in her village of La Pastora in Arouca.

The Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government reported a total of 75 incidents of flooding.

Aeropost launches locker network in Trinidad

Aeropost launches locker network in Trinidad

LOCAL package company Aeropost on Thursday rolled out its smart parcel locker network in Trinidad to provide customers with a convenient, safe, fast and technologi­cally advanced last-mile delivery solution.

In a news release, Aeropost managing director in Trinidad Gillian Rodriguez Clark said: “The roll-out of this first to market state-of-the-art, technologically advanced last-mile delivery solution, reflects our commitment to our customers through innovation by making online shopping simple, convenient and safe, with the extra benefit of being contactless in this current climate where Covid is still a concern.”

T&T’s 2022 deficit cut to 0.2%

T&T’s 2022 deficit cut to 0.2%

The Ministry of Finance yesterday reported that T&T’s deficit for the 2022 fiscal year, which ended on September 30, 2022, has been revised downwards to 0.2 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP).

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Govt gets US$5.84m for Oct flood damage

Govt gets US$5.84m for Oct flood damage

GOVERNMENT has received a total of US$5.84 million (TT$39.42 million) from the Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility (CCRIF) following the heavy rainfall that occurred in T&T earlier this month

Between October 5 and 8, 2022, rainfall caused widespread damage to properties in eastern Trinidad affecting areas including Arouca, Arima, Tunapuna, Sangre Grande, Piarco and St Helena.

Forty-one-year-old farmer Theresa Lynch lost her life when she was swept away by floodwaters in her village of La Pastora in Arouca.

The Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government reported a total of 75 incidents of flooding.

Aeropost launches locker network in Trinidad

Aeropost launches locker network in Trinidad

LOCAL package company Aeropost on Thursday rolled out its smart parcel locker network in Trinidad to provide customers with a convenient, safe, fast and technologi­cally advanced last-mile delivery solution.

In a news release, Aeropost managing director in Trinidad Gillian Rodriguez Clark said: “The roll-out of this first to market state-of-the-art, technologically advanced last-mile delivery solution, reflects our commitment to our customers through innovation by making online shopping simple, convenient and safe, with the extra benefit of being contactless in this current climate where Covid is still a concern.”

T&T’s 2022 deficit cut to 0.2%

T&T’s 2022 deficit cut to 0.2%

The Ministry of Finance yesterday reported that T&T’s deficit for the 2022 fiscal year, which ended on September 30, 2022, has been revised downwards to 0.2 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP).