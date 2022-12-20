Inflation rises to 5.4%

AS the country continues to grapple with high food prices, the Index for Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages increased to 145.1 points in October compared to 141.5 points in September, reflecting an increase of 2.5 per cent.
The Central Statistical Office (CSO), in a news release yesterday, said contributing significantly to this increase was the general upward movement in the prices of tomatoes, carite—fresh; pumpkin, white flour, hot peppers, cheddar cheese, table margarine, chive, celery and carrots.
However, CSO said the full impact of these price increases was offset by the general decreases in the prices of eddoes, garlic, melongene, ochroes, cucumber, Milo, grapes, green sweet pepper, oranges, and powdered milk with full cream.
A closer look at the data for October 2022 versus September 2022 revealed a 4.0 per cent decrease in the sub-index for alcoholic beverages and tobacco.
The CSO noted a price increase in clothing and footwear of 1.6 per cent; housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels of 3.1 per cent; furnishings, household equipment, and routine maintenance of the house of 6.5 per cent; health of 1.1 per cent; transportation of 6.1 per cent; communication, 2.3 per cent; recreation and culture of 5.0 per cent; hotels, cafés, and restaurants of 7.4 per cent; and miscellaneous goods and services of 6.6 per cent. All other sections remained unchanged.
It said that the rate of inflation, as measured by the percentage change in the average All Items Index for the period January to October 2022 over the period January to October 2021, was 5.4 per cent. This rate is greater than that observed for the period January to October 2021 over the period January to October 2020, which was 1.8 per cent.