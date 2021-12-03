The Central Bank said yesterday that food inflation in T&T jumped to 5.8 per cent in September 2021, up from 3.2 per cent in January 2021, as it warned of the possibility that the higher prices could carry over to 2022 as a result of external factors.
In its Monetary Policy Report for November 2021, which was released yesterday, the Central Bank noted that as the domestic economy reopens and aggregate demand recovers, “inflationary pressures may increase, especially if supply constraints reduce the utilisation of the spare capacity within the economy. Therefore, prolonged international supply chain disruptions are likely to significantly influence domestic inflationary pressures.”
In the report, the Central Bank said inflation is “expected to maintain an upward trend in the short term”, especially in light of the announced price hikes for maxi and taxi fares, air-conditioning units, newspapers, bread, and local confectionery.
The bank added: “Concerning food inflation, the sustained increases in international food prices in 2021 may continue to pass through to local food prices, albeit with a lag.
“Additionally, local food importers’ costs may continue to be impacted by the international shortage of shipping containers and higher shipping costs (freight and insurance).”
The Central Bank report noted that the expansion of the zero-rated Value Added Tax (VAT) list last month can help contain food price inflation if retailers reduce prices in tune with the tax policy measure.
In the 2022 budget, Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert, announced the zero-rating of goods—on items such as biscuits, cooking oil, canned vegetables, cornflakes, canned fish, canned meat, curry, juice, sausages, ham, ketchup, bottled water and pigtail—which was implemented on November 1.
However, the Central Bank pointed out: “The possible dampening effect on food inflation can be offset if the current surge in international food prices and global logistical challenges, such as the critical shortage of shipping containers, carries over into 2022.”
In the report, the Central Bank said: “The external environment has heavily affected domestic food prices, including the ongoing surge in international food prices, Covid-19-related shipping delays, and higher shipping costs (freight and insurance).”
According to the Central Bank report, price movements over the period January to September 2021 reflected faster price increases in all but three sub-indices—meat, fish and fruit; these prices slowed to 5.3 per cent, 2.2 per cent, and 3.0 per cent, respectively in September 2021 (from 6.0 per cent, 6.1 per cent and 9.7 per cent, respectively, in January).
“Faster price increases were recorded in September for the milk, cheese and eggs (5.5 per cent), butter, margarine and edible oils (10.0 per cent), sugar, jam and confectionery (7.5 per cent), and bread and cereals (4.8 per cent) sub-categories compared to January, due in part, to the pass-through effects of higher global prices for these imported food items.
“The vegetable sub-index accelerated to 6.8 per cent in September. Increased vegetable prices were likely due to supply disruptions brought on by above-average rainfall and associated flooding in some areas,” the Central Bank said.
The Bank—whose monetary policy framework has as one of its three primary objectives the maintenance of low and stable inflation—said core inflation, which omits the volatile food component, increased over the period, moving from 0.5 per cent in January 2021 to 1.6 per cent in September 2021.
The bank said further supply shocks to inflation may force major central banks to tighten monetary policy earlier than anticipated in 2022.
In the report, the Central Bank said domestic rates are expected to respond if inflation expectations in T&T drift upwards.
“The key domestic monetary policy considerations will oscillate around how to appropriately balance between support for the recovery of the local economy while staving off an inflationary spiral,” said the Central Bank.