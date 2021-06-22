Infrastructure solutions

SINCE the onset of the pandemic in 2020, many organisations have been forced to shift their businesses to digital platforms to continue their productivity. This shift has been easier for some and harder for others. And while digital transformation is the new catchphrase being bandied about, there is another side of digital transformation that is not being shared with organisations.
CEO of Blu Networks Consultancy, Sheldon Paul, and his team have embarked on a mission to share more about the other side. He calls it the unsexy side of digital transformation. Blu Networks Consultancy works with its clients to be more than just another vendor. Their services portfolio is designed to provide an end-to-end approach to address their customers’ infrastructure and communications problems.
They also work closely with their partners to bring to the table the most current and cost-effective solutions for their clients.
When most people talk about digital transformation, they think about websites, moving to the cloud, increased online activity, working from home, and productivity from anywhere.
The other side that he is referring to is the infrastructure side, the side that we seldom see or even consider. This is the side that often is responsible for holding or in some cases connecting all the top-level components.
Consider the following example
An organisation that has existed for ten years. They have already established themselves and have a solid reputation for excellent customer service and solid products. This organisation has over 60 employees and three offices.
Before the pandemic their business model was traditional with customers all needing to visit their establishment to be served. The extent to which they were computerised was average, with electronic systems in place to perform their core business tasks and store the necessary data, etc. A few months into the pandemic and at the start of the lockdown, the management of the organisation understood that change was required. They knew that to survive, they needed to continue serving their customers. A typical story in these times.
Like many other organisations faced with this situation, they embarked on a project to equip the company with the necessary technology. In other words, they embarked on a digital transformation project. Fast forward a few months and the solution implemented was a combination of cloud and on-premise technologies. They replaced 40 per cent of their desktops with laptops to support user mobility and remote work, and they standardised on Microsoft Teams for corporate voice and video communications.
Their business processes were optimised to support new strategies for work from home and other services. They were ready to work and keep the business going regardless of their location.
Fast forward three months and the resident IT Team was bombarded with calls and trouble tickets. The focus thus far was on building a new platform, no one considered the foundation of the existing platform and whether or not it could sustain the new technology. The problems experienced, to name a few, were:
• Slow performance on VPN (remote access technology)
• Slow access to the Internet while working from home
• Security concerns due to the organisation’s data now being outside of the confines of the traditional walls
• Increase in malware due to the increase in mobile devices and the lack of management
• Slow and inconsistent performance when connecting to cloud application platform
• The IT Team had to manage more platforms that delivered different aspects of the solution. This took a toll on the existing resources.
• Overall degradation in customer service since the underlying infrastructure components weren’t optimised to handle the new mode of business.
The other side
This is a typical scenario that can be addressed by properly considering the necessary infrastructure components. This project could have gone in a different direction if the following questions were asked:
• What are we working with now?
• What are the infrastructure requirements to support the proposed system?
• Can the existing infrastructure support the proposed solution?
• What is our plan for securing and managing these new mobile devices (laptops)?
• What do we need to securely and consistently connect to the new cloud environment?
• How do we support the connectivity of these laptops when we get back into the office?
• How do we efficiently and securely connect the two branches?
This is exactly what Paul and his team from Blu Networks Consultancy will be sharing in their upcoming virtual event—Infrastructure Solutions—Enabling the Transformation on June 25 from 9 a.m. to noon.
This virtual event is designed to bring all of those overlooked and often misunderstood technologies/solutions to the front and ensure that business owners/managers are properly educated and ultimately empowered to make the right decision as you push forward on your efforts to stay relevant and transform.
The event is for business owners, senior managers and technical staff.
