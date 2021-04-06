Innovation in a time of pandemic

Adrian Hassette

Adrian Hassette prepares one of his signature snow cones, a passion-fruit and guava mix.

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought many challenges, but it has also been the driver of considerable innovation.

One such example of this is Adrian Hassette.

To his loved ones, the Chaguanas-based entrepreneur is just Adrian, but to his customers, he is the snow-cone man, the candy man, and the ice-cream man.

Hassette, 34, built a custom-made bicycle to sell his sweets.

In an exclusive interview with the Express Business recently, Hassette shared what prompted him to build the novelty sweet-treat machine.

He said, “I like being my own boss. Just being able to make my own money, and clock my own hours excited me to become an entrepreneur. I started off selling cotton candy for someone else in 2014. In 2017, I bought a second-hand machine and began making cotton candy for myself. Shortly after that, I began selling snow cones, lollies, cotton candy, and popcorn on a grocery trolley. Every morning I use to push the cart up and down the street through different neighbourhoods in Chaguanas. One day a guy saw me while I was doing this and gave me his old bicycle. I used parts of the bike and the grocery trolley to make it functional so I could ride around. I did this for about a year until I saw HADCO come out with their lolly bicycles. I, too, sold lollies on the bicycle contraption I made, and realised it could be done much better.”

Through a bit of experimenting and a few failed attempts, Hassette said, he finally found a way to sell his sweet treats.

Hassette said he saw merit in the Hardco bicycles as it provided him with a sturdy base, but it could not deliver on everything he wanted to sell, so he decided to customise it to suit his needs.

“It took me approximately two hours to build this contraption. I used PVC pipe and metal pipe to reinforce it, so it remains sturdy. The covering itself is just vinyl,” he said.

According to Hassette, it is the only prototype, so it is a bit rough in its execution. He plans on finalising the specifications on his mobile machine to make it just as amazing as his goodies.

The self-taught engineer enjoys making things with his hands. As a results-oriented person, Hassette says he is grateful he has seen more successes than failures with his innovative ideas.

Apart from making his own cotton candy, Hassette also creates flavour profiles for his snow cones.

“I do everything from scratch. I love using fresh ingredients. For my snow cones customers can get guava, passion fruit, and portugal. The cotton candy usually retails for $7, while the snowcone retails between $8 and $15, depending if you want a small, medium or large. There is no extra charge if you want milk. I also take note how much sugar goes into my syrups. I want it to be tasty, but never too sweet,” he said.

Coming from humble beginnings, Hassette said, he worked at a few dead-end jobs that did not make him feel fulfilled. While he collected a salary, he felt he could do more.

He said, “I made the decision to open up my business A and S Party Treats four years ago. It was the best move I ever made for myself. We do various events, especially children events, and we provide an array of goodies.”

While the pandemic has slowed down business, when you are passionate about what you do, nothing can stop you, Hassette said.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘Buccoo Reef’ is here

‘Buccoo Reef’ is here

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s newest fast ferry, the Buccoo Reef, arrived at the Port of Port of Spain yesterday.

The vessel and crew will remain in quarantine and travellers will not be able to use the ferry for about a month.

There are also plans to acquire a dedicated cargo ferry.

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan and chairman of the National Infrastructure Development Company (Nidco) Herbert George were on hand when the 100-metre-long US$72 million vessel slipped into a berth at the Cruise Ship Complex at 3 p.m.

Innovation in a time of pandemic

Innovation in a time of pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought many challenges, but it has also been the driver of considerable innovation.

One such example of this is Adrian Hassette.

Iconic East Side Plaza gets upgrade

Iconic East Side Plaza gets upgrade

The Chinese are not going to buy and take over East Side Plaza located on the popular Charlotte Street in Port of Spain .

The plaza is to be renovated and refurbished at a cost of approximately $45 million funded by an Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) loan.

East Side Plaza vendor Kimberly Strong said she started a business a short while ago “but I am excited about the change”. About 100 years old, the building has been used since 1991 as a business incubator for entrepreneurs to grow their businesses.

East Side Plaza manager Dayne Francois told Express Business the building is going to be refurbished soon and dispelled rumours the Chinese government is “going to buy and take over the Plaza”.

AMA Tool Rental moving and growing

AMA Tool Rental moving and growing

The continuously evolving threat around the coronavirus has already impacted businesses here and across the world. With the emergence of a new strain of the deadly virus, this could mean another major setback for businesses already struggling through a tough economic climate.

Disruptive innovation in Cuba

IN these times of the Covid-19 pandemic wherein it is difficult, uncertain, for countries like T&T to even know where it can source approved vaccines to fully inoculate its population, we see Cuba, a country with the US kneeling on its neck for decades in a blockade, is on the verge of receiving approval for one of its own home grown vaccines with a production that exceeds its local demands and awaiting approval for others. One of these is simply a nasal spray. Indeed, Cuba is the only Latin American country that is producing its own vaccines, even for export, while many are calling for the blockade to be lifted.

Regulating Fintechs

Regulating Fintechs

The Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission (TTSEC) works to encourage and promote the innovative development of the local securities industry. This week’s article focuses on the TTSEC’s approach to regulating Financial Technology or Fintech.