‘Inspiring youths to dream big’

ONE hundred children in the La Brea community and environs are set to be the first to benefit from the National Gas Company’s (NGC) Inspire 2 Achieve (i2A) programme.
The programme is scheduled to begin in January.
It will be delivered over an initial three-year period, with sessions on weekends and after school and target the seven to 17-year age group.
Speaking at the launch held at the National Energy Skills Company (NESC) compound in La Brea on Saturday, president of NGC Mark Loquan said the activities in the programme will stir the imagination and unlock the creative potential of the young ones.
“We aim to inspire youths to dream big and to equip them with the knowledge and skills to transform their dreams into reality,” he added.
Loquan outlined the key areas the children will be involved in as Science, Technology, Research, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics (STREAM) and also sustainability, where the students will be introduced to tenets of environmental responsibility including energy efficiency, renewable energy, recycling and upcycling.
Entrepreneurship was identified as another area, where the young ones will be challenged to seek unique business opportunities within their communities. The area of life skills was identified as one which will be developed.
“The life skills track is especially important to help navigate the complexities of new psychosocial norms and behaviours as we emerge from the pandemic,” Loquan said.
He explained that by using a combination of live classroom instruction and synchronous learning content, posted on a digital learning management system, i2A will be delivered by professionals with knowledge and experience in the development of future oriented content to engage the young people.
“At the end of the three-year period, i2A will work with community stakeholders to establish a STREAM lab in the community of La Brea, to further advance digital and sustainability learning,” he said.
Loquan added that La Brea was selected as the starting community for the programme “because of the special place this community holds in the history of the Trinidad and Tobago energy sector and its significance in the NGC group.”
Labour Minister and Member of Parliament for the area Stephen McClashie said that a survey done about five years ago showed that those in the school system in La Brea were underperforming. He added it was found that there were parenting issues due to economic and social ills and also a deterioration of schools’ infrastructure.
He however said that, as they strive to rise out of the situation, they had a partner in the NGC.
McClashie praised the company for its involvement in the community and also commended the i2A. “The programme speaks of the thought that went into the finery of what it is supposed to be.”