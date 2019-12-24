Investor protection needs disclosure, registration

‘Disclosure’ and ‘Registration’ are two of the ways in which the Commission strives to nurture a fair, efficient and transparent securities market. Transparency is vital for an active and successful securities market. Disclosure can be considered as the act of releasing relevant information pertaining to a company that may influence an investment decision. The Commission oversees the key participants in the local securities market and ensures the disclosure of important market-related information, so as to maintain transparent dealings and protect against fraud.
All investors should have access to basic facts about an investment prior to participating in transactions. To achieve this, the Commission requires that registrants disclose certain material investment information to the public. These disclosures consist of investment specific documentation such as prospectuses, as well as financial statements, revised registration statements, material change notices and offering documents. Clearly outlined disclosure requirements ensure that information is adequately disseminated by a company, so that everyone is on an even playing field; and the investing public is well equipped with the knowledge of the securities being offered by the companies, to make a rational investment decision. This provides a common pool of knowledge for all investors to determine whether to buy, sell, or hold a particular security.
All entities that are supervised by the TTSEC are required to disclose material changes, which are changes in the business, operations, assets or ownership of
an issuer, “the disclosure of which would be considered important to a reasonable investor in making an investment decision and includes a decision to implement such a
change made by the directors of the issuer or other persons acting in a similar capacity.”
Entities are also required to be transparent with material facts, which means when used in relation to the affairs of an issuer or its securities, a fact or a series of facts, the disclosure of which would be considered important to a reasonable investor in making an investment decision.
The Securities Act of 2012 also requires registrants to make timely disclosure of material changes. At section 64 (1), the legislation states: “Subject to subsection (2), where a material change occurs in the affairs of a reporting issuer, the reporting issuer shall—(a) within three days of the occurrence of the material change, file with the Commission the prescribed report disclosing the nature and substance of the material change, the contents of which shall be certified by a senior officer.”
Registrants are also required to publish a notice in two daily newspapers of general circulation in T&T within seven days of the material change.
Registration is mandatory under the Securities Act, 2012 (SA 2012), if one proposes to make a distribution of a securiy or carry on the business activities of a Broker-Dealer, an Investment Adviser, Registered Representative or an Underwriter. An application should be submitted to and approved by the Commission, prior to engaging in any of the aforementioned activities. Failure to do so would be considered a contravention of the SA 2012.
The Registration process involves the completion of a number of forms, which ask a series of questions, to determine whether the applicant is fit and proper to be registered to operate in their respective roles. As the regulator of the securities market, the registration of registrants allows the Commission to ensure that these persons are aptly qualified.
Where the Commission is satisfied that the criteria has been met, it would then approve the application for registration. The division of Disclosure, Registration and Corporate Finance is responsible for the registration of all Self- Regulatory Organisations, Broker-Dealers, Investment Advisers, Underwriters and Reporting Issuers, as well as the securities that are issued by Reporting Issuers.
In 2020, the Commission is expected to implement a new system that will automate most of the registration and disclosure requirements of the Commission. It will allow for the electronic submission of applications for registration and the continuous disclosures that will follow. This system is expected to bring significant value and reduce the administrative burden on both the regulator and market in the conduct of its business. This system will change the landscape of regulation for the industry and it is considered one significant step in the overall improvement of the Commission.