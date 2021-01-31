Investor’s guide to ups and downs

The stock market moves in cycles with periods of expansion and contraction. When the decline exceeds 20 per cent it is referred to as a bear market while an expansion in excess of 20 per cent is called a bull market. A bear or a bull market is not characterised by straight lines of declines or increases, instead the trend is often jagged in nature – showing periods of price increases and then declines.
Since 1990, there have been numerous periods of contraction and expansion in the Trinidad and Tobago stock market. In 30 calendar years, the local stock market has fallen ten years with losses ranging from 0.68 per cent to 26.39 per cent, with the latest decline of occurring in 2020 with a loss of 9.90 per cent.
Over the years however, the expansions have been more frequent. For instance, the Trinidad and Tobago Composite Index (TTCOMP) initially increased sharply by 75 per cent over the period January 1990 to August 1991. Thereafter, it plunged by 34 per cent up until March 1993 to later rebound by 47.45 per cent until June 1994.
A look back at the stock market history since 1990 shows that intra-year downturns have been relatively short when compared to the recoveries and are thus less impactful. Based on the data presented, the downturns averaged roughly nine months whilst expansions averaged 32 months.
Despite the downturns and volatility, the domestic stock market has grown over the 30-year period, with the TTCOMP Index rising from 51.23 points at the beginning of 1990 to 1,323.11 points at the end of December 2020, or a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.45 per cent. Market downturns are always followed by recoveries, so patience is needed to benefit from the upswing.
Lessons learned from market declines
All market downturns are not the same, varying in severity, frequency and duration. The most severe intra-year downturn in the TTSE stock market occurred during the period August 2008 to June 2009 when stocks lost 33.4 percent in value. The stock market took roughly three years to recoup the loss, which occurred in July 2012.
When investing in any security, the returns and principal invested are not guaranteed, especially as it pertains to stocks.
When the market is declining sharply, it is difficult not to be fixated on the losses which can lead to investors making irrational and costly mistakes, selling at or near the bottom of the downturn.
The first point of defence should be to have a solid investment plan that considers your time horizon, risk tolerance and financial goals. Such a plan serves as a roadmap and provides cues for how to respond to sharp market downturns.
To cushion the impact of market declines and overall volatility, it pays to have a well-diversified portfolio. Holding investments in different asset classes such as bonds, cash, gold and real estate and in different countries and sectors can serve to offset price declines in stocks.
As stock markets regularly move up and down over time, the investor’s portfolio allocation changes with the movement in the market which can result in the financial goals not being achieved.
In market downturns, underweight positions can be created in some asset classes, while market recoveries can lead to overweight positions. If no action is taken, these shifts can drastically alter the investment portfolio and lead to misaligned investments and underperformance. After declines and peaks, investors must strive to rebalance their portfolios back to their investment strategy.
Any type of investment is subject to some degree of risk, including the possible loss of the money invested.
Investors must be aware that fluctuations in the financial markets and other factors may cause declines in the value of their portfolio and irrational decision making can make a tough situation much worse. Investors should keep their perspective on the long-term, manage their emotions and resist the temptation to act on current events.