Investors commit millions to new hotel projects

INVESTMENT in hotels to increase the country’s room stock is on an upward trend, as businesspeople envision stronger demand for tourist accommodation in Trinidad and Tobago.
This was revealed by Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell recently, as he answered questions put to him by the Express Business on this country’s plans to accommodate more tourists.
In giving an update on the works that are in the pipeline to boost tourism, Mitchell said the historic Maracas Bay hotel was acquired by chief executive officer Shaun Rampersad of Ramps Logistics and managing director of Qualitech Machining Services Deepak N Lall, in hopes to re-establish it within the community.
“The hotel will be renovated to modern standards but still keep the feel and charisma of the Maracas community. This venture aims to provide an added tourist attraction to the famous Maracas beach area and also ensure continued employment opportunities for the surrounding community,” Mitchell said.
He noted that while Maracas Bay hotel is still in its planning stages, the renovation project is expected to start in January 2023, subject to statutory approvals.
With respect to the 50-room hotel attached to the National Academy of the Performing Arts (NAPA), Mitchell said a potential operator is expected by 2023 and will receive the attention of the board of NAPA upon the proclamation of the NAPA Act.
At ASA Wright Nature Centre located at the Spring Hill estate in Arima, the minister identified that the property, which closed its doors in January 2021, will soon be managed by a local hotel operator and would be completely refurbished and enhanced in line with international accommodation standards.
Giving an update on Radisson Blu, located opposite the Hyatt Regency Hotel on Wrightson Road in Port of Spain, he disclosed that it is 75 per cent complete, with the construction phase being completed and the hotel ready for outfitting.
“Covid-19 has caused some delays and this includes delays to shipping timelines. The furnishing of the building will be completed by the first quarter of 2023 with the opening of the building scheduled for the second quarter of 2023. Thus far it is estimated that the project has employed 500 people and generated employment across various sectors of the construction industry both in terms of hired contractors as well as internal labour force,” he explained.
In the Piarco area, Hampton by Hilton Trinidad, is expected to be constructed. Mitchell said it has received all its planning permissions except for Environmental Management Authority (EMA) approval, which it is actively pursuing. Construction is expected to begin in the third quarter of this year.
In Tobago, T&T’s Minister of Tourism said a major development, called the Elephant Tree Villas, is proceeding in fast-developing eastern community of Roxborough.
“This represents an investment of $350 million and will be located in Argyle, Roxborough. Elephant Tree will be a 40-room accommodation property with amenities such as a fitness centre, two restaurants, spa, swimming pool and an additional 126 townhouses.”
And, Comfort Inn & Suites in lower Scarborough will open its doors in the next two months, thereby increasing current room stock by 314 high quality rooms.
The hotel and property development at Rocky Point in Tobago was announced in September last year and is due to begin construction in 2023. That $500 million development, which is being undertaken by Superior Hotels Ltd, includes the construction an “all-inclusive world-class resort” with a Marriott brand, including a 200-room hotel, 28 duplex residences, 11 single-family luxury villas (for rent), 12 fully outfitted townhouses (for rental or purchase) and 16 private beachside bungalows.
The hotel development company is owned by three groups of shareholders each owning five million shares in the company. One group comprises John Aboud, Michael Aboud and Edgar Aboud. The second group is John Rahael and Anthony Rahael and the third is owned by Ruthven Ranford Smith.
The Superior Hotels investors also own The Brix, the 164-room hotel in Cascade that opened in February.
The Rocky Point development is proposed for two parcels of State land, comprising 28 acres, situated on the western side of Grafton Road and immediately south of Pleasant Prospect. The Rocky Point complex is expected to be completed in 2025.
“Stakeholders have been engaged to ensure that their concerns are addressed. In addition, the requisite approvals from Town and Country Planning and Environmental Management Authority will be attained over the next few months. Infrastructure works are scheduled to begin before the end of 2022,” said the Tourism Minister.
Hotels ready for Carnival
From all reports, and as a result of the “Taste of Carnival” events, Mitchell revealed that many hotels appear to be sold out for Carnival 2023.
“There is a pent up energy amongst Trinidad Carnival faithful that has been building since the last real Carnival in 2020. This has resulted in bookings that are above expectations at some properties. While properties like the Hyatt Regency are reportedly sold out for Carnival, persons wishing to visit for Carnival are finding great difficulty in sourcing rooms for their stay next year.”
He underscored that Carnival 2023 would be more than welcomed, as it will provide much needed relief for promoters, service providers and artistes as they emerge from the last two years where events were not possible, due to Covid.
“Additionally, in Carnival 2020, visitor expenditure was $10,661 with the majority of expenditure on accommodation, shopping and transportation on land. Therefore, apart from filled hotel rooms, there is a great economic value to Carnival that trickles down to the vendors, service providers, tour operators. The entire Carnival ecosystem benefits,” Mitchell added.
As it pertains to Tobago’s Carnival, which is set for October, on whether hotels are reporting being sold out, Mitchell said it is unclear whether hotels are already seeing an uptick in bookings for October; however, hotels on the island have seen an increase in bookings with international flights returning to Tobago.