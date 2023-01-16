The public spat between Progressive Democratic Patriots leader (PDP) leader Watson Duke and Chief Secretary Farley Augustine has been affecting investment in Tobago.
This from businessman and former chairman of the Tobago arm of the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Demi John-Cruickshank.
He said as a result of the uncertain political climate, a number of investors have turned their backs on Tobago and are investing elsewhere.
Cruickshank said several potential investors are concerned about the public outburst between Duke and his members.
“If you look at it, you are in your father’s house and your father is saying to yourself and your siblings leave, leave, leave and one day you pick up and leave your father’s house and you’re living pretty. But then your father comes back and says to you ‘I want you back in my house,’ will you go back?”
He said the political squabble is affecting investment because people are not sure if Tobago is stable. This is affecting investors and banks, he said.
In addition, he said several international calls of concern have been received.