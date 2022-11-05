Investors worry about fate of Praetorian mutual fund

UNITHOLDERS of the Praetorian Property Mutual Fund (PPMF) are calling on the sponsors of the closed-ended mutual fund—RBC Royal Bank (Trinidad and Tobago) and Guardian Life of the Caribbean—to terminate the fund and distribute the remaining proceeds to them, in accordance with the trust deed that established the investment.
The unitholders are also complaining that the last audited financials of the fund were for the financial year ended September 30, 2019. That means, the unitholders complained, there has not been an independent verification of the value of the mutual fund for the 2020, 2021 and 2022 financial years.
The inability of fund to publish audited financials “raises serious concerns about the transparency and accountability” of their investments, one unitholder told Sunday Business.
The unitholder pointed out that they “will continue to incur unnecessary material costs such as property management fees, administration fees and audit fees that only benefit these third party service providers while significantly eroding the value of the fund to the detriment of unitholders”.
“This is in addition to the opportunity cost of unitholders not being able to place their money in an alternative interest and/or dividend-earning investment.”
Central to the inability of the PPMF to terminate the fund and distribute the proceeds is the valuation of one of the properties in which the fund invested.
Responding to questions from Sunday Business yesterday, an RBC spokesman cited “a technical issue related to the valuation of one of the fund’s remaining properties, which was not possible given the property’s condition”. (See Q&A in which RBC Caribbean spokesman, Andrew Knowles responds below)
The RBC spokesman did not respond to a follow-up question asking him to specify the investment to which he referred. But a notice to unitholders on the winding up of the mutual fund, published on October 29, 2021, noted that there were pending sales of properties at Marigot Bay in St Lucia and Port St Charles in Barbados.
The notice pointed out that while the sale of the Port St Charles property was “in progress,” the sale of the Marigot Bay property “has experienced significant headwinds due to protracted deliberations. We were also informed that probability of a sale of this property is at present unlikely”.
The notice added that with “the withdrawal of the sale of the Marigot Bay property, we have had to hire a valuator to provide a value of the property for the preparation of the audited financial statements”.
That notice from October 2021 also noted that the significant delays in the preparation of the audited accounts was “due to the fact that values for the property were hinged on the sale transactions”.
About the PPMF
The mutual fund was established to provide an avenue for investment in a portfolio of real estate properties and other property related securities, debt securities and money market instruments in the Caribbean.
The fund issued 40 million Class A units at $5 each to the investing public. The fund also issued 20 Class B units at $10 each. The Class B unitholders are the PPMF sponsors, RBC Royal Bank and Guardian Life, who determine the termination date of the fund in accordance with the trust deed.
PPMF began operations effective November 22, 2002 and, being a closed-ended fund, it had an initial finite life of between seven and 12 years. That means the fund should have been terminated in November 2014.
“The termination date may be extended for a further period of up to three years from the 12th anniversary (that is up to November 2017) on the advice of the portfolio managers and annually thereafter, having regard to the economic climate and other market conditions,” according to the description of the fund in its 2019 annual report.
The Class B unitholders have extended the termination date of the fund every year for the period 2018 to 2021 and look set to extend the termination date for another year by November 14, 2022.
The fund had total net assets of $81.34 million as at September 30, 2019.
Trading of the fund’s units on the T&T Stock Exchange was suspended on November 9, 2017.
Q&A with RBC Caribbean spokesman
Q: Can you please confirm that the Class A unitholders of the PPMF have not received the 2020 and 2021 audited financials of the fund, up to today’s date, November 4, 2022?
A: Although the process is complete, we confirm that the 2020 audited financials have not yet been published. The delay is due to a technical issue related to the valuation of one of the fund’s remaining properties, which was not possible given the property’s condition. We have agreed to close off the matter with qualified accounts and anticipate receiving a sign-off from the auditors within the next few weeks.
Q: Is the PPMF aware that the TTSEC has imposed substantial fines on entities it supervises for failure to submit audited financials in a timely manner?
A: Yes, the PPMF is aware, however the fund has been de-listed from the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange by order of the TTSEC. We are finalising the publication to unitholders, which will include the audited accounts up to 2020 and management accounts for 2021 and 2022.
Q: Is the reason for the inability of RBC to distribute the 2020 and 2021 audited financials to its Class A unitholders in a timely manner as a result of a dispute with the auditors, PWC?
A: No, the delay is due to a technical issue related to the valuation of one of the remaining properties, which was not possible given the property’s condition.
Q: I have taken note of the fact that the last audited financials of the PPMF, for the year ended September 30, 2019, indicate total expenses of $6.08 million and total income of $3.32 million. What percentage of the $6.08 million in expenses does RBC receive?
A: RBC does not take any fees from the fund and has not taken any fees since 2016. Expenses of the fund relate to property management fees, administration expenses, and the cost of completing audited accounts annually.
Q: Also, how does the fact that the fund operates at a loss affect the distribution of its assets at the termination of the fund?
A: Any expense the fund incurs adversely impacts the amount of capital available for repayment to investors. This is why RBC, as trustee, has been at pains to ensure the fund’s expenses are as small as possible.
Q: Is it the intention of the PPMF to further extend the termination date of the fund on or by November 14, 2022?
A: Yes, this has already been done by a resolution of Class B unitholders.