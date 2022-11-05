Investors worry about fate of Praetorian mutual fund

UNITHOLDERS of the Praetorian Property Mutual Fund (PPMF) are calling on the sponsors of the closed-ended mutual fund—RBC Royal Bank (Trinidad and Tobago) and Guardian Life of the Caribbean—to terminate the fund and distribute the remaining proceeds to them, in accordance with the trust deed that established the investment.

The unitholders are also complaining that the last audited financials of the fund were for the financial year ended September 30, 2019.