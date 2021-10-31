InvesTT forum begins tomorrow

Over 630 people have registered to attend the Trinidad and Tobago Investment Forum which takes place virtually tomorrow and Wednesday.
The two-day forum is a high-profile event dedicated to promoting foreign direct investment (FDI) and trade in Trinidad and Tobago and is a collaborative effort between the Caribbean Export Development Agency (CEDA) and InvesTT.
The event has attracted business persons from industries such as manufacturing, tourism, energy, agriculture, financial services, retail, real estate, ICT and Outsourcing, InvesTT said in a news release yesterday.
Approximately 52 per cent of the registrants are foreigners seeking investment interests in Trinidad and Tobago, from destinations that include the UK, Europe, USA, South Africa, South America, Canada and the Caribbean, it added.
The Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon will address the participants on Day 1 of the Forum which will showcase presentations by CEDA’s executive director Deodat Maharaj, InvesTT’s chairman Franka Costelloe, EU Ambassador to T&T Peter Cavendish and InvesTT’s president Sekou Alleyne.
Networking opportunities
On Day 1’s agenda is a panel discussion entitled “Investment Expansion in Trinidad and Tobago” featuring company executives from IQor, Hadco, DHL, Trinidad and Tobago Fine Cocoa and CEDA who will share their success stories on investing in Trinidad and Tobago.
Day 2 of the event will feature over 20 business leaders across seven sectors via parallel panel discussions. During these sessions, participants will again have the benefit of hearing directly from investors who have already made the decision to invest in Trinidad and Tobago and also from the local industry captains who will share expert knowledge in their particular areas.
State entities such as Tourism Trinidad Ltd, Tobago Tourism Authority, Trinidad and Tobago IFC, NAMDEVCO, Maritime Services Division, CreativeTT and National Energy will also play significant roles during the Day 2 sessions.
“The attendees will have the benefit of setting up business meetings before and after the event, thus providing the impetus for sustainable outcomes,” InvesTT added.
President InvesTT, Sekou Alleyne, the release said, is highly enthusiastic about the forum, noting that it would be a significant milestone on the road to this country’s economic recovery, as the leads to be generated will form part of InvesTT’s investment pipeline and nurtured to the point of securing actual investment projects.
The forum begins each day at 9 a.m. with a duration of approximately three hours on both days.