InvesTT looks to attract $230m in FY22

InvesTT is aiming to attract $50 million in foreign direct investment (FDI) and $180 million in local investment in the current fiscal year, according to its newly appointed chair Franka Costelloe.
Speaking at the virtual launch of the Trinidad and Tobago Investment Forum 2021 last week, Costelloe said the agency’s mission is to attract, facilitate and retain foreign and local investment in Trinidad and Tobago and it takes its mandate seriously.
“Notably, between 2016 and 2020, we have secured 17 investment projects with a generated capital expenditure of $526 million. This translates into a projection of 1,405 local jobs created during this period.”
She noted that FDI lead pipeline, to meet this fiscal year’s $50 million target, is healthy due to the consistent employment of focused targeting and marketing techniques.
Costelloe believes the T&T Investment Forum will continue to add to the momentum already established in their investment promotion.
“Barring the impact of the pandemic, this year in fact, is projected to be our biggest annual success to date, estimated at $265 million against a $135 million target, with nine investments generating 850 jobs. Such success comes with great determination from our most valuable resource – our InvesTT Team.”
The chairman also described the forum as a call to local investors to invest in TT and work with the company.
“Local investors, we seek to assist you in expanding your existing operations or entering into new investment projects.
“In every crisis there is opportunity as we witness the birth of new industries emerging,” Costelloe remarked.
Also speaking at the virtual launch, Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon said local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) could benefit from new opportunities provided through the Trinidad and Tobago Investment Forum 2021, which is carded to take place from November 2-3.
Gopee-Scoon indicated that SMEs have been impacted by Covid-19 and this forum can be a new forum to tap into.
“We really want them to transition from the micro into small, small into medium. It is very important that they have a wider view of the landscape. The economy is going to be very dependent on their growth.”
On the topic of improving on the ease of doing business the minister both in T&T and Internationally the minister said the Digital Transformation Ministry provides one example of Government’s efforts in this area.
“This whole question of technology is going to be a significant part of their growth. Also for SMEs to compete globally...we have to be technologically advanced and, of course, we, as a government, must provide that additional environment.”
Gopee-Scoon underscored that her ministry is continuing with initiatives such as improvements to its TT BizLink and the Single Electronic Window (SEW) to improve the ease of doing business in T&T.