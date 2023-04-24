The Phoenix Park Industrial Estate is 95 per cent completed and more corporate tenants both local and foreign investors, are expected to subscribe to the park.
InvesTT, in a news release yesterday, said that last Friday, ten officials from the Jinan Municipal Government, Shandong Province, People’s Republic of China, viewed e TecK’s Phoenix Park Industrial Estate, in Point Lisas, for trade collaboration between the two countries.
InvesTT’s vice president of investor services, Stacy Adams said “This is the second Chinese delegation visit in April, the first being from the Zhejiang Province. The visits were made possible through weekly virtual collaboration with our Trinidad and Tobago Embassy in Beijing and the marketing arm of the Beijing Construction Engineering Group as we aim to fulfil our mandate to tenant the estate with at least ten Chinese companies. We currently have four committed tenants from China.”
Head of the delegation, Chen Baiwei, deputy director-general, foreign affairs office of the Shandong Provincial People’s Government, met with Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon, InvesTT, and exporTT and outlined the group’s interest in promoting e TecK’s Phoenix Park Industrial Estate to encourage Chinese companies to establish their operations there. The promotion agency said the estate is the first Caribbean project to be undertaken under the parameters of the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative via a Memorandum of Understanding which was signed by both countries in 2018.
Gopee-Scoon shared this Government’s plans for diversification with a heavy focus on manufacturing and maritime industries and also invited Chinese co-operation in agri-investment, food production, “smart” agriculture, and a seed variety programme. Baiwei indicated her openness to collaboration, describing Shandong Province as the “basket of China” because most of the country’s agricultural output originates there.
Other key topics of mutual interest were:
• China-Caribbean Development Center—to provide Chinese companies with information on Caribbean trade and investment destinations
• Invitation to visit the Ocean Decade Cooperation Center as the Shandong Provincial Government recently unveiled their development plans and business models for modern marine industries.
• Development of cultural connection programs between China and Trinidad and Tobago.
• Invitation for Trinidad and Tobago youths to the Global Youth Conference in July 2023.
InvesTT and e TecK hosted the Shandong Province delegation on a tour of Phoenix Park last Saturday “The group was excited to see that the Estate is 95 per cent completed and with one of their nationals, Summit Luggage, first in the process of setting up their manufacturing equipment in one of the completed factory shells. Shandong is one of China’s top manufacturing provinces and also has a focus on investment cooperation in overseas projects in housing, education, construction, and power generation,” InvesTT added.