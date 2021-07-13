T&T’s investment promotion agency, InvesTT is in the process of facilitating two hotel projects in Tobago, but the agency’s president, Sekou Alleyne, said he is not in a position to disclose the names of the proposed investors at this point.
Alleyne, who became president of InvesTT in September last year, said: “One investor is already in Tobago looking at a small eco-resort on the north coast of the island and completion is expected in 2022.
“Another investor is actually coming into the country later this month; they would be looking at a larger mixed-use development on the east side of the island that will feature a hotel as well as some mixed-use condos and other developments, which is expected to be completed by 2023. There is interest in hotel development, particularly in Tobago.”
Alleyne noted while there has been a significant decrease in regional investment, due to the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, international investors are showing keen interest in Trinidad and Tobago within the business process outsourcing sector.
Alleyne said the mandate of the State agency, which reports to the Ministry of Trade and Industry, is to attract, facilitate and maintain investment in T&T, but not deal with financial flows.
BPO interest
“InvesTT deals with organisations that are going to be starting or expanding operations that will hire T&T nationals, that will create employment and that will have some capital expenditure into the economy associated with them,” he said.
Speaking to Express Business last Thursday, Alleyne said the agency has seen increased interest in the business process outsourcing space, which has had to pivot into remote work because of the Covid-19 pandemic and has had many successes along with many challenges in other destinations.
“We’re seeing investors that are investing in places like the Philippines, India, and some other Central American locations where the infrastructure and the work-from-home situation was not as robust, are now looking for new locations where they can have better business continuity and they can set up redundant operations. So we are seeing increased interest in investments in that area; not full investments yet but at least the interest,” he said.
Alleyne, 44, noted that InvesTT was able to attract of iQor, a large international investor in the call centre industry, which has been in the country for the past six years. IQor operates in Barataria and Tamana and now employs over 1,000 people who are providing services back to the North American market.
“In that Barataria building, the majority of what they do there is actually service Amazon, so they provide customer service, social media support, text support for US-based Amazon customers.
“They have now expanded and are considering a third location. So, Trinidad has the labour pool, the infrastructure, the flight connectivity, the time zone congruity with the Eastern seaboard of the United States and the cultural affinity with the United States to provide very good customer service to that market,” Alleyne said.
A key point that the InvesTT head highlighted is that the business process outsourcing space is a 100 per cent foreign exchange earner at a time when the country really needs such investments.
“So its economic impact is high, generating employment in the 18-35 age group, that typically has a large unemployment rate and high underemployment rate in it,” said the investment promotion executive.
Operating in a pandemic world, the question was asked regarding the number of jobs InvesTT was able to secure from 2020 to date, Alleyne said InvesTT has facilitated six direct local investments in the agro-processing, business process outsourcing and manufacturing industries, with the creation of 308 jobs being projected, once those investments are all fully up and running.
“We can speak for the investment we’ve directly facilitated. I can’t speak to the overall number of jobs that have been created but certainly just in the work we’ve done since October of last year to now, InvesTT has been able to project the creation of 308 jobs and total capital expenditure of just around TT$22 million.”
However, he noted the manufacturing area has been decreasing because of the business continuity issue and some of the trade shocks associated with Covid, which have impacted foreign investment.
InvesTT is cautiously optimistic that within six to 12 months things will positively turn around.
Challenges
One of the major challenges that InvesTT has encountered Alleyne said, is that many investors are not aware of Trinidad and Tobago.
“Recently we were sitting having a conversation with a BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) firm located in the Dominican Republic and ten minutes into the conversation with the investor, the investor stopped me and asked, ‘is Trinidad a city in Jamaica or is it its own country?’ He was aware of Trinidad but in the Caribbean context. He thought we were a part of Jamaica.
“And so, the major thing that we address is the awareness of Trinidad and Tobago, and the investment opportunities that are possible. We have been building awareness, through digital marketing means—our website, LinkedIn and social media pages, and through our regeneration consulting that we’ve been using for the past nine years,” he said.
It’s against this background Alleyne said that InvesTT has been engaged in virtual overseas missions since April this year, to attract tangible investments.
“As an outcome of that, we’ve been engaged in very deep collaborations in the first instance with the embassy in Brussels that covers the European Union, and so we’ve had virtual meetings with the embassy, the Ambassador, and the embassy staff. They have then connected us into a European/Caribbean Chamber of Commerce, we’ve had several virtual meetings with them.
“They have put us on to certain investors there. We are currently planning a webinar with them to present to a wider business community in Europe. We’ve been engaged with the embassy in Beijing for some time now, over a year-and-a-half, with the promotion of the Phoenix Park Industrial Estate, with there being a Chinese contractor building the Park there is an intent to bring as many Chinese tenants as possible to that Park.”
Invest Forum
T&T Invest Forum will be held in September, over a two-day period, which has not been finalised as yet by Cabinet.
The head of the State agency noted the virtual forum will showcase to a planned participant pool of about 350 foreign investors across Europe and North America in areas such as manufacturing, maritime, business process outsourcing, renewable/sustainable energy, downstream energy, hotel development, logistics as well as industrial real estate opportunities.
“The first day will feature Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley who will give the keynote address as well as the Minister of Trade and Industry (Paula Gopee-Scoon). We will have the main presentation on all the investment opportunities in Trinidad and Tobago as well as a virtual investment tour,” he explained.