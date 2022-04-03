InvesTT starts series to link investors with private sector

Express Business Filler #1

InvesTT will host a series of discussions in 2022 to assist investors by linking them with the private sector.

The first event was held on Friday, March 18 at the Hyatt Regency, Trinidad.

InvesTT, in a media release last week, said those in attendance at the meeting were heads of local companies and/or conglomerates from the membership of the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association (TTMA) and the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Commerce.

“Targeted towards local investors, this series intends to forge strategic partnerships that will enhance the investment execution capabilities of investors by linking them to the mechanism and specialised services of InvesTT,” the release added.

According to chairman, InvesTT Franka Costelloe, “The Investment Discussion series is designed to be intimate to allow for conversation around the investment climate and opportunities in Trinidad and Tobago. In turn, InvesTT can provide informative answers to investors’ questions and their questions thereby inform us of their interests, priorities and pain points.”

Sekou Alleyne, president, InvesTT, delivered an interactive presentation on the agency’s mission, mandate, closed and ongoing investments, and highlighted the services that investors can access, at no cost.

Paving the way

John Hadad, co-chief executive officer of HADCO Group, and Shaun Rampersad, chief operations officer, Ramps Logistics, shared testimonials that provided first-hand insights into the facilitation services that InvesTT continues to provide to their respective companies.

Hadad described InvesTT as “very facilitative” as the agency worked very closely with the company and with Immigration, and over a very short space of time they had over 20 to 25 engineers coming in to jumpstart the equipment.

Rampersad said, “InvesTT weaves the thread that brings the human capital, the financial capital and the opportunity together to really then turn it into something that can employ people and add value to the country and I think they do a very, very good job at that.”

InvesTT said it looks forward to the follow-up meetings with leading industry principles that will further deepen the understanding of the opportunities and benefits of collaboration. “The Agency stands ready to support the economic diversification thrust led by the Government and will continue to move our economy forward through the promotion and facilitation of local and foreign direct investments in key prioritised investment areas.

The facilitation services that InvesTT provides to investors include but are not limited to:

lMapping out and hand-holding through regulatory approvals

lReal estate advisory and site visits

lStrategic interventions with key agencies

lFacilitating meetings with Government officials

lPolicy advocacy

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

InvesTT starts series to link investors with private sector

InvesTT starts series to link investors with private sector

InvesTT will host a series of discussions in 2022 to assist investors by linking them with the private sector.

The first event was held on Friday, March 18 at the Hyatt Regency, Trinidad.

InvesTT, in a media release last week, said those in attendance at the meeting were heads of local companies and/or conglomerates from the membership of the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association (TTMA) and the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Commerce.

Rising prices force consumers to adapt

Rising prices force consumers to adapt

A year ago, a consu­mer paid $241 for 16 basic food items; fast forward to a year later, the same items are now costing $279, which is a $38 increase, or 15.7 per cent.

The Sunday Express did the comparison for March 31, 2021, and March 31, 2022.

Frozen chicken prices went up by five dollars at some supermarkets.

Buyers paying more than Dec 2021

Buyers paying more than Dec 2021

People are now paying more for food and non-alcoholic beverages than they did in December 2021.

The Index of Retail Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages showed an increase from 127.0 per cent between December 2021 and 128.1 in January 2022, the Central Statistical Office (CSO) reported yesterday.

$29m profit for OCM

$29m profit for OCM

One Caribbean Media Ltd (OCM) has reported a 22 per cent increase in profit before tax and impairment from TT$24.1 million in 2020 to TT$29.4 million in 2021.

The Express newspaper and CCN TV6 are part of the OCM group.

In its audited results for the financial year ended December 31, 2021 published today, OCM chairman Faarees Hosein said the Group also reflected growth in its Total Assets of seven per cent and Earnings per Share increased from TT$0.05 to TT$0.27 in 2021.