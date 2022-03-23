BUSINESS Process Outsourcing (BPO) provider, iQor, yesterday opened its third location in Trinidad, which is projected to increase the company’s local workforce to approximately 2,000 jobs, including over 200 bilingual employees.
Delivering the feature address at the Chaguanas building, located on Ramsaran Street, Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon said the opening of a third branch by iQor, shows its confidence in Trinidad and Tobago as a profitable and practical investment destination.
Gopee-Scoon said the Business Processing Sector is of particular interest and in 2019, the global outsourcing market amounted to 92.5 billion US dollars.
“In the Caribbean, it is particularly exciting given the need for countries to diversify and seek new sources of growth, employment and foreign exchange. According to fDi Market Intelligence, over US$1 billion was invested in 130 projects in the Caribbean’s BPO sector from 2006 to 2020, resulting in the creation of over 43,600 jobs.”
She noted that there are over 20 call centres operating in this country, of which two are BPOs, which became operational within the last year.
The minister said in July 2015, when the company first started at the flagship building in the Tamana InTech Park, it hired 60 local employees and today that said location provides employment for 650 persons and in 2017, a second call centre was opened in Barataria creating employment for 570 nationals.
“With the establishment of this new Chaguanas office, which is valued at $27 million, and expected to employ approximately 600 locals, iQor’s operations will now provide a total of 1,820 jobs in Trinidad and Tobago,” Gopee-Scoon said.
She added that the new Special Economic Zones Act, which has been partially proclaimed, would benefit investors by creating competitive fiscal and non-fiscal benefits.
iQor’s Country manager Dr William Huggins said the Chaguanas location will offer a wide range of omni-channel support, powered by the latest digital technologies including intelligent automation, conversational AI, and speech analytics.
In addition to this, Huggins said iQor provides the right resources and training to its young adult employees, giving them opportunities to grow.
“Often their first place of employment, iQor plays a vital role in shaping the nation’s youth. This, in turn, provides a fantastic opportunity to extend the culture of customer service excellence in Trinidad and Tobago,” Huggins said.
After the ceremony, he explained to the media that BPO company is here to stay and has been generating foreign exchange for the country since its arrival.
Visiting iQor executive Terri Robertson, vice president of operations, told the media that in less than seven years the Company has been able to leverage local talent to create 18 lines of business.