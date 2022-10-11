Is 10-to-1 murder?

FINANCE Minister, Colm Imbert, used the platform provided by his delivery of the budget for the 2023 fiscal year to denounce those who advocated a more realistic exchange rate regime, when the People’s National Movement (PNM) came to office on September 8, 2015.
In painting a picture that “the last seven years have been particularly challenging for us, financially, as a country,” Mr Imbert said the following:
“We were given a lot of advice by local professionals when we first came in, much of which was unrealistic, such as the recommendation that we immediately devalue the TT dollar by 33 per cent, making our currency 10 to 1 to the US dollar.
“We were told if we did not do this, our foreign reserves would evaporate in less than two years. However, we did not follow that advice and seven years later we still have US$6.8 billion in reserves or over eight months of import cover.
“For us, in the PNM Administration, all a devaluation would have done is to make windfall profits for those who hoard US dollars overseas, create industrial strife with demands for huge wage increases to match the extent of the devaluation and create hardship for ordinary citizens.
“It would not have magically created a new source of additional foreign exchange, as some would have us believe.”
Now, one is not sure who Mr Imbert was referring to when he said in the budget speech that the incoming PNM administration was “given a lot of advice by local professionals when we first came in,” including to immediately devalue the TT dollar by 33 per cent, making our currency 10 to 1 to the US dollar.
It just so happens that this commentator wrote a column headlined, ‘Is 10 to 1 really murder?’ in the September 3, 2015 edition of the Business Guardian. For anyone who may have got up to close the refrigerator door, the date is worth repeating: September 3, 2015. So, five days before the PNM assumed office—the general election was held the day before on September 7, 2015—there was a commentary in a local business magazine headlined ‘Is 10 to 1 really murder?’
On August 27, 2015, the week before ‘Is 10 to 1 really murder?’ there was a commentary headlined ‘Is a fully floating exchange rate the answer to T&T’s problems?’
The first time a column from this commentator wrote on the issue of T&T’s exchange rate was on February 28, 2013, in a column headlined, ‘Is devaluation the answer?’ In all three of those commentaries—and the many others before and after September 3, 2015—the point was made that the exchange rate debate in T&T should be informed primarily by T&T’s experience with the flotation of its currency in April 1993...and not by the experiences of Jamaica or Suriname.
Mr Imbert’s points
The minister of finance made five points in the short excerpt quoted above:
1) T&T’s foreign reserves did not evaporate in less than two years. Instead, seven years later the country has reserves of US$6.8 billion or over eight months of import cover.
Responses—At the end of September 2015—which was the month in which the PNM assumed power—T&T’s net official foreign reserves amounted to US$10.45 billion. At the end of August 2022, reserves were at US$6.80 billion, which is a decline of 35.9 per cent in seven years;
T&T’s net official foreign reserves declined by only 35.9 per cent in seven years because the authorised dealers of foreign exchange RATION the amount they sell to each customer. Also, the Central Bank limits the amount of foreign exchange it sells to the authorised dealers every fortnight.
2) A devaluation would result in windfall profits for those who hoard US dollars.
Responses—I believe it is unhelpful to any discussion on the exchange rate regime to use the word devaluation, which is the lowering of the value of a country’s currency by official action. It is more accurate to refer to the re-introduction of the de facto flotation of the T&T dollar;
It is correct to argue that the re-introduction of the flotation of the TT dollar would result in profits for those holding US dollars. But the longer the Government maintains the management of foreign exchange availability, the greater the opportunity for people to hoard US dollars. And the profits would only be available to hoarders who return their foreign exchange holdings to the T&T banking system;
The flotation of the TT dollar to a realistic exchange rate would encourage the repatriation of a significant percentage of the billions of US dollars that have been hoarded in the last eight years.
The evidence following the April 1993 flotation is clear: In March 1993, the month before the flotation, T&T’s net official foreign reserves were - US$157.8 million.
By December 1993, the foreign reserves were + US$74.5 million and by December 1994, that figure had jumped to US$261.9 million.
It is also accurate for Mr Imbert to state that citizens hoard foreign exchange. Citizens hoard foreign exchange, which is not illegal, because the Government is forcing them to do so. Rationing of anything of utility and value leads inevitably to hoarding. The system of foreign exchange rationing is the main cause of hoarding.
As the IMF put it in its 2018 Article IV report on T&T: “Foreign exchange shortages engender precautionary demand, exacerbating capital outflows.”
3) The re-introduction of the de facto flotation of the TT dollar would create industrial strife with demands for huge wage increases.
Response—Did the flotation of the TT dollar in April 1993 create huge industrial strife and lead to demands for huge wage increases? It did not on both counts;
4) The re-introduction of the flotation of the TT dollar (what the minister refers to as devaluation) would create hardship for ordinary citizens.
Responses—Did the flotation in April 1993 create hardships for ordinary citizens? Again, the evidence following the April 1993 flotation, if examined, would reveal that, for most ordinary citizens, the order of the day was adjustment and not hardship.
Writing in the Express of April 2, 2013, architect of the flotation, Dr Terrence Farrell, said the 35 per cent adjustment in the exchange rate “was thought to be sufficiently large and credible...A small adjustment would have lacked credibility and caused pressure on the exchange rate from the very outset. Too large an adjustment could reignite inflationary pressures....The work done by the Bank’s research department had suggested a range for the real and nominal exchange rates which would be conducive to export promotion and the medium-term stability of the balance of payments.”
5) “It would not have magically created a new source of additional foreign exchange, as some would have us believe.”
Response—One of the rationales for the flotation was to create an additional source of the domestic currency. T&T generated TT$9.474 billion (US$1.395 billion) in energy sector revenues in 2021. At an exchange rate of US$1 to TT$10, the US$1.395 billion in revenue would have been TT$13.95 billion. The extra TT$4.476 billion would have reduced the 2021 fiscal deficit by 36 per cent, removing the need for some borrowing and the massive drawdown on the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund.
