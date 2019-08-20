Is an IMF Article IV scheduled for 2019?

THE 2018 Article IV consultation – press release and staff report—hereafter International Monetary Fund (IMF) country report—on the T&T economy, number 18/285, came out in September 2018. Under the Article IV of the IMF Articles agreement, the IMF holds bilateral discussions with its members. These bilateral discussions take place usually every year.
In the 2018 Article IV consultation, several articles were released. These were:
a) a press release,
b) a staff report, which is prepared by the IMF team for the executive board consideration. This was based on discussions that ended on July the 2nd 2018, with officials from the T&T on the country’s economic development policies. Based on the information that was made available at these discussions, the IMF was able to complete its report on August 6, 2018.