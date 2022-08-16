Is CAL a strategic asset of T&T?

That process of questioning led to a search for the airline’s published audited financials, which revealed the following in CAL’s 2007 annual administrative report: “On October 1, 2007, CAL acquired all of the issued share capital of Tobago Express Ltd and assumed all responsibilities for the operation of the domestic route, previously undertaken by Tobago Express Ltd.”
That sentence reminded me that the national airline—now CAL, but before it BWIA—was not always entirely responsible for the domestic airbridge. Tobago Express was established in 2001 and was 55 per cent owned by private, mainly Tobago, investors and 45 per cent by BWIA. Tobago Express was preceded by Trinidad and Tobago Air Services (TTAS)—which operated from 1974 to 1980, until it was acquired by BWIA—and by Arawak Airlines, which operated from 1970 to 1973.
Inevitably, the search for information on CAL led to the 2016 report by a committee headed by Dr Terrence Farrell to review wholly owned State enterprises. That report states: “CAL was created in 2006 following the Report of the BWIA Task Force which recognised the strategic role of a national airline in the prevailing circumstances of airlift in the region.” The issues surrounding LIAT require serious thought on “the prevailing circumstances of airlift in the region.”
But, the search for information on CAL led to the discovery that CAL may not be as accountable as it should.
Accountable to whom?
According to the parliamentary records, the Ministry of Finance has submitted the following reports on CAL to Parliament since its operational launch on January 1, 2007:
l2007 annual administrative report;
l2008 annual administrative report;
lFinancial statements for the period ending December 31, 2012;
lConsolidated financial statements for the period ending December 31, 2013; and
lConsolidated financial statements for 2015.
The annual administrative reports for 2007 and 2008 were submitted by the CAL board chaired by Arthur Lok Jack, with Gervase Warner, Shafeek Sultan Khan and Robert Riley as directors. Both of those administrative statements contained independent auditor’s reports.
CAL submitted its 2015 consolidated financial statements to the Ministry of Finance on September 6, 2021, according to State Enterprises Board of Directors Listing as at November 2021.
If CAL had its operational launch on January 1, 2007, that means only on five occasions in in its 15 years of operation, have audited financial reports of T&T’s majority State-owned national carrier been submitted to Parliament. Five times in 15 years!!!
Questions
1Why did CAL submit its audited financial for the year ended December 31, 2015 to the Ministry of Finance in September 2021?
2Why have the audited financial reports for the other ten years not been submitted to Parliament?
3Who is responsible for CAL’s failure to submit audited financial reports for the years 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 to the Ministry of Finance?
4What is the responsibility of CAL’s management to ensure that financial audits are procured and delivered in a timely fashion?
5What is the responsibility of CAL’s board to insist that the management procures and delivers financial audits in a timely fashion?
6And, finally, what is the responsibility of Corporation Sole (Minister of Finance) to ensure that timely financial audits from CAL are submitted to Parliament so that the performance of the State enterprise can be subjected to parliamentary scrutiny by the Public Accounts (Enterprises) Committee?
The policy of the Government on the publication of financial statements by State enterprises is outlined jn the State Enterprise Performance Monitoring Manual. Unless it has changed, the policy, as outlined in the manual, is: “State Enterprises are required to publish in at least one major daily newspaper a summary of its audited financial statements within four months following the completion of the financial year and a summary of the un-audited half-yearly statements within two (2) months of the mid-year date subject to the approval of the Minister of Finance.
“These summary statements should contain the disclosures required by the Securities Industry Act, 1995.”
Why has CAL been allowed to breach this policy?
On the issue of parliamentary oversight of State enterprises, the State Enterprise Performance Monitoring Manual mandates: “State enterprises are required to submit the following:
a. Audited financial statements (two originals and 120 copies) to the Minister of Finance within four months of their financial year end. These reports are to be laid in Parliament and subsequently submitted to the Public Accounts (Enterprises) Committee for consideration;
b. Copies of their management letters issued by statutory auditors.”
Is CAL in accordance with this mandate?
The manual also states that every State enterprise is required to appoint an audit committee, composed of a minimum of two non-executive directors and other independent company professionals. The Minister of Finance may appoint other independent professionals to the Committee.
According to the manual, the audit committee is appointed by the board to assist it in monitoring:
a. The periodic financial reports and other financial information provided by the company to management, any governmental body or the public;
b. The company’s systems of internal controls regarding finance, accounting, legal, compliance and ethics that management and the Board have established; and
c. The company’s auditing, accounting and financial reporting processes generally
Does CAL have an audit committee and, if it does, is it performing in accordance with its mandate?