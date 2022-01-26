The mission of the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago is outlined in the Act that established the institution on December 12, 1964. The mandate the Central Bank was established to uphold remains its mission statement to this day, according to its website: “The Bank shall have as its purpose the promotion of such monetary, credit and exchange conditions as are most favourable to the development of the economy of Trinidad and Tobago…”
In promoting monetary conditions that are most favourable to the development of the economy of T&T, the Central Bank “keeps a close watch” on internal and external variables with a view to maintaining:
• A low and stable rate of inflation;
• An orderly foreign exchange market; and
• An adequate level of foreign exchange reserves
According to the Central Bank website: “Since the onset of trade and financial liberalisation in the decade of the 1990s, the monetary policy framework of the Bank has placed greater emphasis on the use of market-based instruments (open-market operations) rather than on direct policy instruments to effect monetary policy.”
In mid-2002, the Central Bank implemented a new monetary policy framework based on the use of the repurchase (repo) rate, which is the rate that the Bank charges commercial banks for borrowing funds on an overnight basis.
“Changes in the repo rate are used to signal to the banking system the direction in which the Central Bank wishes short-term interest rates, and ultimately, the whole structure of interest rates, to move,” according to its website.
Therefore, it is safe to state that the Central Bank places a high degree of importance on maintaining “a low and stable exchange rate” and uses tools, both direct and indirect, to achieve that objective. The direct tools, according to the Central Bank, “mainly involve the use of statutory reserve requirements,” while the indirect tools “largely comprise open market operations and the use of a policy interest rate—the repo rate.”
The Central Bank’s monetary policy committee—which is headed by Governor Dr Alvin Hilaire, and comprises deputy Governor Dr Dorian Noel, senior manager macro-economics and finance, Terrence Clarke and senior manager operations, Alister Noel—normally announces its monetary policy stance on the last Friday of every quarter.
But on March 17, 2020, five days after the disclosure of T&T’s first coronavirus case, the monetary policy committee of the Central Bank advanced its monetary policy announcement to disclose that it was reducing the repo rate to 3 per cent from 4.5 per cent and that it was lowering the reserve requirement to 14 per cent from 17 per cent.
Among the factors that led the Central Bank to adopt the unprecedented use of both indirect and direct monetary policy tools on March 17, 2020, were the sharp decline in global asset values, supply-chain disruptions, the significant drop in energy prices and the increasing isolation of several countries.
At the time of the announcement of the monetary policy measures, the Central Bank noted the following:
• The most recent read on inflation in T&T was 0.4 per cent, year-on-year in January 2020;
• Overall private sector credit from the financial system grew by 4.6 per cent in January 2020;
• Excess liquidity in mid-March 2020 was $4.8 billion; and
• Falling interest rates in the US resulted in an improvement of the TT-US differential, which turned positive in March 2020 at all tenors.
That was then
It is necessary to reiterate that one of the Central Bank’s most important mandates is maintaining a low and stable rate of inflation.
But, it seems to me, that T&T—and much of the world, it must be said—is in a period of sharply higher rates of inflation that are volatile.
1) In March 2020, the headline inflation rate in T&T, according to the Central Bank’s March 17, 2020, monetary policy announcement, was 0.4 per cent.
In its December 31, 2021 monetary policy announcement, the Central Bank reported that the rate of headline inflation measured 3.9 per cent (year-on-year) in October 2021, which is significantly higher than the 0.4 per cent in March 2020.
2) In the December 2021 report, the Central Bank also noted: “Food inflation surged to 7.6 per cent (from 5.8 per cent in September) and is likely to rise further given the situation in global grain markets.”
The increase in food prices is crucial in an economy like T&T because the financial pinch of higher food prices is felt more acutely by those at the bottom of the household income pyramid.
And therefore, if the majority of households in T&T earn less than $6,000 a month (which is $300 a day), then it is almost certain that the 7.6 per cent food price inflation the Central Bank reported on for October 2021 is hurting a majority of the population.
But the more important issue is that food prices in January 2022 are almost certain to have risen substantially from their October 2021 levels. That is mostly due to the decision by the majority State-owned National Flour Mills (NFM) to increase the price of flour sold to households by between ten and 17 per cent. Those price increases came after NFM collaborated with the Ministry of Trade and Industry “to mitigate the impact of the increase in the price of flour.”
There was no collaboration to “mitigate the impact of the increase in the price of flour” sold by NFM to wholesale users of the commodity, such as food manufacturers and bakeries. Those flour prices increased by between 15 per cent and 22 per cent, which has had, or will have, a direct impact on everything made with flour in T&T; a good example is the 20 per cent increase in the price of doubles this month.
3) On January 12, 2022, the US Department of Labor reported that the Consumer Price Index in the US had increased by 7 per cent in December 2021, compared with December 2020. That was the sharpest price increase in 39 years and the seventh month that US inflation had topped five per cent.
Inflation in the US is important to T&T. According to a November 11, 2021 response from the Central Bank to questions from the Trinidad Express:
“Trinidad and Tobago imports about one-third of our non-energy products from the United States. Consequently, inflation in that country (as well as in the rest of our trading partners) has a direct bearing on domestic prices.
“Based on the Central Bank’s empirical studies, there’s a two to five-month lag for foreign price changes to be transmitted to prices in this country.
“Over the next few months, the jump in US inflation by itself will probably result in our headline inflation being around 1 per cent higher than at present. Moreover, underlying global food and energy price rises, if sustained, could put more significant pressures on domestic prices.
“Another important consideration is the reaction of the US Federal Reserve to inflationary developments-- higher US interest rates and elsewhere could potentially spill over to Trinidad and Tobago and result in a rise in the cost of credit locally,”
That means that if consumer prices in the US rose by 7 per cent in December, the impact of those higher prices is going to be felt in T&T from February to May.
The Central Bank described inflation as a key consideration guiding its monetary policy actions, “alongside growth and employment.”
Given the explosive increase in prices that T&T has experienced, and will experience, will Dr Hilaire focus on curbing and maintaining “a low and stable rate of inflation” as he is mandated to do?
Or will he let the Ministry of Finance’s concerns about growth and employment, which are not directly part of the Central Bank’s mandate, colour his decision?