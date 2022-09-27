ON MONDAY, in justifying the Government’s decision to increase the price of fuels once again, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said the following: “As indicated previously, the Government is of the view that it is unproductive to spend more than $2 billion per year subsidising fuel and that this money could be better spent elsewhere.
“I have listed the areas where the Government is already committed to spending billions of dollars on social grants, education, health, and transportation among many other areas. Spending billions of dollars subsidising fuel, when this money could be directed to creating jobs and assisting the poor and vulnerable makes no sense, in our view.
“Accordingly, with oil prices still in the US$90 range, we are of the firm view that another increase in fuel prices is regrettably required.
“We have therefore decided to increase, as of today, the prices of premium and super gasoline, and kerosene by $1.00 per litre and diesel by 50 cents a litre.”
GORTT’s view
In theory—and subject to the points made below—this column supports the Government’s view that spending $2 billion a year on fuel subsidies is unproductive and better use could be made of that money.
The argument has been put forward in this space before that T&T can no longer afford to spend more than 50 per cent of the country’s total annual expenditure on transfers and subsidies.
The 2022 budget documents indicate that T&T’s total expenditure for transfers and subsidies in the current 2022 fiscal year is estimated to have been $30.46 billion with total expenditure in fiscal 2022 estimated at $54.07 billion. That means 56.33 per cent of T&T’s total estimated expenditure in the 2022 fiscal year has been spent on transfers and subsidies.
That is simply too much.
Fiscal prudence dictates that T&T MUST get its revenue in line with its expenditure. If not, the country will continue to build up its debt at an unsustainable pace, the inevitable consequence of which is that at some point in the future, T&T would not be able to generate enough revenue to service its debts—especially its foreign debts.
At that point, T&T will be forced to approach the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for some kind of stand-by assistance—as it did in 1989 and 1990.
I support, therefore, the minister of finance for implementing the kind of policy prescriptions that the IMF would have suggested—if T&T were in an IMF programme.
Timing of increase
So, although there is agreement on the need to reduce the fuel subsidy, the timing of the decision leaves much to be desired.
As quoted above, Mr Imbert justified increasing fuel prices on Monday by stating that the price increases were “regrettably required” because oil prices are “still in the US$90 a barrel range.”
Now, data from the YCharts website indicate that the crude oil spot price for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) on September 19, 2022 was US$86.15. The spot price for WTI is the price for immediate delivery of the commodity or its derivatives. In other words, if the traders at Paria Fuel had ordered a cargo of premium and super gasoline and diesel for immediate delivery on September 19, it would have been based on a crude oil spot price for that day of US$86.15 a barrel (all things being equal).
But if on Monday the Paria Fuel traders had ordered a cargo of fuel for delivery in November, the price of the fuels would be based on a crude oil forward price of US$76.71 a barrel. In other words, the price of delivery of a fuel cargo in November would be 10.95 per cent less than the price for immediate delivery.
The question is: why would Mr Imbert attempt to justify a fuel price increase based on the spot price of WTI crude oil, which is “still in the US$90 a barrel range,” when the November price of T&T’s crude benchmark indicates that a reduction in fuel prices is imminent.
A New York Times article of September 13, 2022 is instructive: “After peaking at US$5.02 in June, gasoline prices have dropped for 91 straight days, and the national average stood at just over US$3.70 a gallon on Tuesday, data from AAA show,” the article states. That means the average unit price of gasoline in the US was 26.3 per cent lower in September than it was in June and that the price of the commodity in the US declined every day for three months.
Two questions arise:
• Based on the crude oil price of US$76.71 a barrel for delivery in November, what would the Government’s fuel subsidy be?
• What is the crude oil price for which there would be no subsidy on premium and super gasolines—but not diesel, as cogent arguments can be put forward that the subsidy on diesel should continue because of the impact of price rises on that commodity on the price of transporting goods and people?
The answers to these questions are essential for the public to make an informed judgment about Government’s fuel policy.
Impact assessment
Mr Imbert should also inform the population about the impact assessment that one assumes the Government would have conducted before imposing additional financial burdens on the middle-and-low-income families of T&T.
In other words, what impact would increasing the prices of the premium and super gasolines sold in local gas stations by $1 have on a single mother of two school-aged children who was struggling to make ends meet before Monday’s price hikes?
And what impact would raising the price of diesel by $0.50 have on the cost of transporting goods by trucks and people by maxi-taxis?
Finally, it is completely baffling that the Government would have come up with the great idea of handing out a one-time transport grant of $1,000 to all recipients of social grants and then say that that measure will be implemented on or before the end of January 2023.
“It should be noted that this transport grant facility is temporary and shall remain in place only in so far as the price of oil remains at elevated levels,” said Mr Imbert.
The increase in the price of fuel is immediate, but the 175,000 recipients of public assistance, disability, food support and senior citizens’ pension have to wait four months to receive the one-time grant?
The decision to delay the one-time grant is totally lacking in basic empathy and inexcusably nonsensical—whatever the explanation.
