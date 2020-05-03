Is it a bull or a bear?

The COVID-19 (coronavirus) is not only creating havoc on people’s health, but also on the economy and financial markets. The world is facing rising recessionary pressures as production capacity and demand are curtailed owing to the suspension of manufacturing activities, restrictions on travel and the closure of non-essential businesses.
Economic data being released around the world suggest that a global recession—a fall in gross domestic product (GDP) in two consecutive quarters, may be on the horizon. The containment efforts that were implemented to slow the spread of the virus by various countries have resulted in a surge in the levels of joblessness, as unemployment rates around the world picked up sharply in March.
Supporting this view is the projection by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in their April 2020 World Economic Outlook publication, for the global economy to contract by three per cent in 2020, down from its previous estimate in January 2020 of a 3.3 per cent expansion. The contraction in economic activity is forecasted to be driven by advanced economies. The US GDP is expected to decline by 5.9 per cent in 2020, a drastic change from the growth of two per cent estimated just three months prior. The contraction in GDP is projected to be more severe in the Euro Area and the UK, with estimated declines of 7.5 per cent and 6.5 per cent respectively in 2020.
Contradictory movement in the stock markets
As the COVID-19 epidemic quickly turned into a pandemic, stock markets around the world plunged, erasing much of the prior year gains. The S&P 500 and the UK FTSE indices both fell by roughly 34 per cent over 23 trading days from February 19 to March 23, 2020, while the Japan NIKKEI Index declined by 28 per cent over the same period.
Global stocks have since rebounded sharply from their sell-offs, recovering in excess of 50 per cent of their losses—a phenomenon that has baffled some investors. Record unemployment numbers, sharp increases in death rates, news on community spreads, near collapses of healthcare systems and evidence of patients being re-infected have not dampened the rally in stocks since March 23, 2020. The S&P 500 has since gained 28 per cent while the UK FTSE and Japan NIKKEI is up 17 per cent and 20 per cent respectively over the past 24 days.
One possible explanation for this reaction in the stock markets amidst the onslaught of bad news is the Government’s efforts to cushion the financial impact of the pandemic. Relief efforts in the form of monetary injections in the banking system, reducing interest rates and unemployment grants are being implemented worldwide as the governing authorities’ attempt to do whatever it takes to stabilise their economies.
Will this rally continue?
As some countries relax the lockdowns and restriction measures, the impact of the cessation of non-essential businesses for roughly two months is expected to be long-lasting. The sudden unprecedented jump in unemployment will create a domino effect, affecting nearly all industries.
The commercial real estate sector could be faced with renters being unable to pay their rent, resulting in the widespread closure of small and medium-sized businesses. The airline and cruise industries may be faced with a significant reduction in travellers as the fear of contracting COVID-19 or any new virus that may linger. The insurance industry may be flooded by a wave of surrendered policies and death claims as clients may be unable to pay their premiums and some may have died from the virus. The financial services sector—a major economic contributor to many countries’ GDP, will be challenged by rising defaults and non-performing loans from both commercial and retail borrowers.
Some first quarter company earnings already show significant declines in income and profitability, with many failing to meet analysts’ estimates and pulling their original 2020 earnings and sales predictions. Credit warnings are already being issued by international credit rating agencies as they prepare for a deterioration in financial and economic fundamentals. Some countries and companies have already been downgraded.
Stock markets are forward-looking in nature, thus the strong gains appear enticing, suggesting that the worst is behind us, however, it could simply be a rally based on excessive optimism. So have stock markets entered into a new bull market or are we still in a bear market? The answer is uncertain. Chasing this rally, however may be risky, considering that there is no publicly launched vaccine for the virus, significant parts of economies remain closed and public companies are just beginning to report their first quarter results. The economic damage, and by extension, reduced corporate sales and profits may be with us for a while. The risks will only be reduced once a vaccine or proper treatment regime is developed, economies are fully reopened and unemployment rates fall to single-digits.
