MOST of the people who keep a close eye on the T&T economy—including the economists and analysts at the Central Bank, the Ministries of Finance and Planning, The University of the West Indies, credit rating agencies and the international financial institutions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank and the Caribbean Development Bank—acknowledge that at some point, in the near future, the Government will be required to impose substantial cuts on the transfers and subsidies allocation.
T&T needs to reduce the amount of money spent on T&S because there is little doubt that if this country does not stop spending more than it earns, it faces bankruptcy sometime in the future.
That means, quite simply, that if T&T continues along this path—of the expenditure of the country being greater than its revenue, resulting in larger and larger debt—there will come a point in time when the amount of money the Government is required to pay to service its debt, especially the interest and the repayment of capital on its foreign debt, will not be affordable.
At that point, T&T will be required to seek the assistance of the IMF to restructure its debt, especially its foreign debt.
That would place T&T in the same position as our regional colleagues—Barbados, Grenada, Jamaica, Belize and Suriname more recently—and would replicate our experience of being forced to seek the assistance of the IMF in the 1980s (although it is absolutely true that the IMF has changed substantially since the 1980s).
Perusal of the Review of the Economy data, reveals that the last time T&T recorded a fiscal surplus—when total revenue exceeded total expenditure—was the 2008 fiscal year. That means for every fiscal year since 2009, the three administrations that have governed this country have built up T&T’s total debt.
Secondly, according to the table, which is derived from data in Reviews of the Economy, 2009 was the last fiscal year in which transfers and subsidies (T&S in the table) accounted for less than 50 per cent of the Total Expenditure (TE in the table) of T&T.
Why focus on transfers and subsidies?
• The total expenditure of the T&T Government is divided into a number of categories, including: personnel expenditure; goods and services; debt servicing; capital expenditure and transfers and subsidies.
Personnel expenditure and debt servicing, estimated at $8.9 billion and $11.2 billion respectively, are governed by contractual arrangements, which make them difficult to cut. It can be argued, therefore, that paying the salaries of public servants and ensuring that the debt commitments of the country are kept are MANDATORY payments.
Apart from the central Government allocations to pensions and gratuities of public officers and the funds disbursed to the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), which are contractual and legislative obligations, all other expenditures on transfers and subsidies are DISCRETIONARY.
• According to the 2022 Draft Estimates of Expenditure, the recurrent expenditure allocation to the THA is $2.07 billion and the allocation to pensions and gratuities is $3.03 billion. Does that mean that the total MANDATORY transfers and subsidies allocation in 2022, is $5.1 billion?
• In the 2022 Draft Estimates of Expenditure document, the total estimate of expenditure on transfers and subsidies was $29.65 billion, comprising $24.09 billion in current transfers and subsidies and $5.62 billion on current transfers to state bodies (CTSB).
Does that mean that, apart from the allocations to pensions and gratuities and to the THA, over $24 billion of the T&S allocation is subject to reduction?
• The annual allocation to transfers and subsidies has represented the largest single allocation in the budgets of T&T, at least since 2007 (see table), which is the period under review for this commentary.
That means cutting expenditure on goods and services, estimated at $5.4 billion in 2022, and capital expenditure, estimated at about $4 billion for 2022, will never be enough to ensure that future budgets in T&T are in surplus. The main focus of expenditure reduction needs to be on transfers and subsidies.
Imbert agrees with cuts
It is noteworthy that even Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert, has acknowledged that the time may be approaching to make a substantial dent in T&T’s allocation to transfers and subsidies.
At the news conference on June 15, responding to a question from my TV6 colleague Juhel Browne on the impact of fuel liberalisation on people whose salaries have been reduced or eliminated since the onset of the Covid pandemic, Mr Imbert said:
“One of the reasons why we have been able to maintain our investment grade rating, even amidst all of this chaos, is that the Government has been doing its own adjustment.
“So that when we came in in September 2015, the annual expenditure was in excess of $60 billion. We have that down now to $50 billion, so we have cut annual expenditure by about 20 per cent.
“But we have work to do, because we have to look at the money that is spent by way of subsidies on the supply of water, electricity and fuel.
“Because, even though what some of the economists say is outrageous and ridiculous—when they tell us that we should only spend $35 billion and it does not matter what happens; 50,000 people could get retrenched. That’s is the kind of foolishness that comes out of our university—we as a Government have to keep looking at the deficit between revenue and expenditure because you cannot go on forever spending significantly more than you earn.
“So we have to look at things like subsidies on fuel, water and electricity and we have to deal with it. Because last year, we had a deficit of $16 billion and this year, I am not sure what it would be, but it may be more than $10 billion. And that money has to be borrowed or withdrawn from the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund.
“You can’t keep doing that forever as that would be totally irresponsible.
“So unfortunately, we have to deal with these issues that have been left unattended for so long....”
Mr Imbert is right; we cannot keep spending more than we earn for much longer.
The questions then become: WHEN does the Government begin to remove subsidies on water, electricity and fuel; OVER WHAT PERIOD should those cuts be implemented; and WHAT IMPACT will those cuts have on the fiscal position of T&T going forward?
But does the Government dare do more than “look at the money that is spent by way of subsidies on the supply of water, electricity and fuel?”
Is this a Government that will impose higher costs for water, electricity and fuel on a population that is still struggling with ever higher Covid-19 cases and deaths?
Is this a Government that will impose higher utility bills on the population, when the executive director of WASA was forced out of the enterprise in July this year, partly for implementing a debt-recovery drive targeting customers who refuse to pay their water bills?