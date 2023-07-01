Is T&T ready for a four-day work week?

THE New Zealand firm recently listed in Time magazine’s 100 most influential companies for pioneering the idea of a four-day work week is actively looking for a partner in Trinidad and Tobago.
But T&T will need to decide for itself if it is ready for opening that discussion.
In Time’s 100 most influential companies in 2023, which included companies such as Apple, Disney, TikTok and SpaceX, 4 Day Week Global was named as a “disrupter”.
Andrew Barnes, who founded 4 Day Week with Charlotte Lockhart, said its inclusion on the list was a significant milestone for the four-day week movement.
The descriptor for 4 Day Week Global used by Time for its list was “work-life rebalance”.
“The Monday-to-Friday grind is outdated, argues the non-profit behind a raft of studies of what happens when workers drop a day without losing pay. Productivity doesn’t fall, says CEO Dale Whelehan, because rested people perform better,” it stated.
“During a six-month pilot last year, attrition went down and revenues held; 92 per cent of participating businesses said they’d stick with the schedule,” it stated.
Whelehan stated future research will focus on implications for sustainability, equity and civic participation.
“We’ve only scratched the surface,” he stated.
In response to questions e-mailed by Express Business, the company’s director of global programmes Alex Pang said they are open to instituting a trial in T&T.
“We’ve run trials all over the world, and would be open to running them in Trinidad and Tobago, or throughout the Caribbean. We find it’s always useful to have local partners who can help us make sense of the local landscape, recruit companies, and help adapt or translate our work,” Pang said.
The company has already organised pilot programmes across the world, in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.
Pang said some companies in T&T have already shown interest in the program.
“Some have downloaded our reports and white papers, and we look forward to seeing more engagement and conversations in the future,” he said.
How does it work?
According to 4 Day Week Global, employees receive 100 per cent pay for 80 per cent time worked with 100 per cent productivity targets achieved.
The 100-80-100 principle was developed by Lockhart and Barnes after they successfully piloted a four-day week in their business, Perpetual Guardian, in 2018.
“Our research is finding that the benefits of a four-day week are pretty universal: whether they’re in the United States, South Africa, New Zealand, Singapore or elsewhere, everyone enjoyed lower levels of stress, higher levels of health and happiness, and is more productive at work. Companies are more productive, often more profitable, and definitely more sustainable and happier places,” Pang said.
“Every company is its own local context: everybody has to adapt the four-day week to their markets, client demands, resource constraints, company culture, etc. Having said that, there is very little meaningful variation in the outcomes and benefits when you compare different countries or industries,” he said.
Pang said while 4 Day Week Global is open to partnerships, they don’t force themselves into spaces. “We don’t tell countries or companies when they’re ready to trial a four-day week; they tell us,” Pang said.
“For us, the key driver for a trial is the level of local interest. If a critical mass of companies are interested in it and willing to invest the time and energy, we look forward to working with them,” he said.