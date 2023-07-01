Is T&T ready for a four-day work week?

THE New Zealand firm recently listed in Time magazine’s 100 most influential companies for pioneering the idea of a four-day work week is actively looking for a partner in Trinidad and Tobago.

But T&T will need to decide for itself if it is ready for opening that discussion.

In Time’s 100 most influential companies in 2023, which included companies such as Apple, Disney, TikTok and SpaceX, 4 Day Week Global was named as a “disrupter”.