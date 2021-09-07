THE Covid-19 virus has affected people and businesses across Trinidad and Tobago.
The complete halt in public gatherings during the state of emergency (SOE) has resulted in a downturn in the events and entertainment industry, as event planners complied with Covid guidelines.
A collaboration of four young, vibrant event planners named Island Crashers—Nikolai Solomon, Jared “Major” Penny, Brandon Koo and Kye West—adapted strategies to successfully pivot their careers during the global pandemic, with each heading off in a different direction.
They became friends in 2010 through football and social gatherings and in 2013 the four young business minds decided to start Island Crashers.
Some of the events that Island Crashers are known for include: Island Crashers Festival 3-Day Event (Tobago); IC Paradise Christmas Event (Trinidad); Spook Halloween Cruise (Harbour Master); IC Summer Party (Trinidad); Jouvert Jumbeez (Carnival Band); various night club events and IC Miami (USA).
In an interview with Express Business on Friday, Brandon Koo stressed that one of the most important things now is the ability to adapt and step out of one’s comfort zone by taking risks and venturing into new business territories.
Asked what advice he would give youngsters who want to pivot during this pandemic, but are afraid to take the leap, the young entrepreneur said the first thing is not to be afraid of taking risks and venturing into new business opportunities at any time.
“Look at the industries that are currently thriving during the pandemic and find a service or good that complements that industry. Don’t be afraid to learn a new skill or trade. It is never too late to start something new. Look inward and figure out what you are passionate about. Also, be aware that utilising technology is a big bonus in today’s workplace,” Koo added.
Koo, 26, has pivoted into the world of construction, working as a project manager as well as doing welding and fabricating for residential and commercial buildings.
He has also started a custom packaging business called BK Marketing, making custom-made paper bags and boxes.
At 28, Jared “Major” Penny has transitioned into virtual events such as his weekly Instagram live (Vibes with Voicey) with soca artist Voice (Aaron St Louis), local DJ Akeem 5.0 and local producer, Travis World. This virtual event gained traction and eventually grew into an international event in the US called “Vibes With Voicey The Concert Tour” where Penny is currently working as stage manager.
He is also currently a White Oak brand ambassador and radio announcer for Slam 100.5.
Penny explained that focus should be placed on applying technology to existing industries.
“Emphasis should be placed on creating digital spaces with our familiar cultural vibe. Creating experiences for both local and international markets. Taking some time to understand your skills, qualities and values can help you focus on your career transitions,” he said.
Passionate about music Kye West, 27, has begun seeking new opportunities in the project management world for local musicians and artists, focusing on music distribution and production, along with being an ambassador for Optometrists Today.
Twenty-six-year-old Nikolai Solomon shifted focus to owning and operating a full-scale printing business (The Print Pros) which supplies printing services for a number of essential workers and businesses.
Koo said the decision was made to adapt to the global pandemic when there was no guarantee that events would resume in the immediate future and they all had to ensure job security and financial stability.
Asked what were Island Crashers plans before Covid landed on T&T shores in March last year, Koo said the events company was gearing up to expand to Grenada and Canada.
“Island Crashers was also looking forward to its eighth annual instalment of the highly anticipated three-day festival in Tobago. Other events carded for the year would have included boat cruises, outdoor fetes and club nights.”
On the topic of the much anticipated Carnival 2022, the young director said: “At this time we can only be hopeful that there will be a Carnival in 2022, but that will depend on the Government’s decision. For now, we must adapt/pivot to survive this global pandemic. We would adapt to ensure that events are put on in a safe and responsible manner complying with the Covid-19 protocols at that given time.”
Questioned on whether Island Crashers have had conversations with other events owners on how they would host their parties if Carnival is to take place, Koo said as a member of the Trinidad and Tobago Promoters Association, he knows that most event organisers and promoters are highly anticipating the reopening of the entertainment sector in a safe and responsible manner.
With respect to the logistics of social distancing and PCR testing upon entry at fetes, he said the events company will wait for the Government to state the required guidelines and regulations for the reopening of events.
“We will follow said guidelines to the very best of our ability to ensure a safe environment for all.”
On August 16, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley at the official commissioning of Chatham Government Primary School said with the presence of the Delta variant in addition to the current level of vaccination it is difficult to give a definitive answer on whether Carnival 2022 will take place.
Vaccination
Koo was very cautious in how he broached the controversial topic of the importance of the adult population getting vaccinated to allow the entertainment industry and other sectors to be reopened.
“We understand and respect that it is a personal choice. Given that the opportunity exists to access a vaccine of choice for free, Island Crashers is encouraging persons to consider being vaccinated. If you are uncertain about vaccination against Covid-19, we urge you to consult a medical doctor to determine the best vaccine for you. We are aware that the entertainment industry can only be reopened by attaining a certain level of vaccination nationwide,’” he remarked.