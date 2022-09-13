Island Flavours an SME success story

the aim of Island Flavours, a member of the small and medium-size enterprise (SME) business sector, is to reduce the dependency of food imports and introduce healthier innovations for consumers to purchase.
Reducing the food import bill by 25 per cent by 2025 in the Caricom region has been in the spotlight of discussions for governments this year, especially in light of rising food prices.
Giving an insight into operations of the business, located at FZ2 Building, Frederick Settlement Industrial Estate, Caroni, last week Friday, general manager Stephen Ali told the Express Business, that the company is the distributor of Kitchmixx, Bee’s, Jacques Garlic Bread and Rumberry alcoholic drinks.
He highlighted that Island Flavours’ revenue in less than one year, under new ownership, stands at 315 per cent.
“This is excellent for a small business, especially coming out of a pandemic and the important thing we also did was repackage our products, especially the seasoning and spice packs, to have that more attractive look on the shelves. Our different brands are in Massy Stores, Khans Poultry, Price Club, S and S Persad, MS Food City. We also work with them to do specials on our products from time to time,” he said.
Also in Tobago, the general manager said, Legacy Management is the authorised distributor.
Ali who joined the company in January, with a senior managerial background of 15 years, said all the products are locally produced and 60 per cent of the raw materials come from local suppliers and farmers.
“The products that Island Flavours produces are dry rubs, dry seasonings, pickles, green seasonings, pepper sauce, crushed ginger and we created our own line of jerk condiment dipping sauce and barbecue sauce. We also have added to the line of products mauby with linseed, local concentrated sorrel and seamoss concentrated and dry.
“Apart from the regular domestic channels, the company also has sizes for food service, ship chandlers and any other type of customer that would require products in larger sizes,” he outlined.
Ali pointed out that the company’s aim is to be able to create local foods that are affordable and of high quality, and create less dependency on foreign brands.
“Island flavours will soon be launching its new lines of amchar masala, ground geera, mild curry, pink Himalayan salt, turmeric powder and all-purpose seasoning. We will be first to add pimentos to the all-purpose seasoning, all formulated with the local palate in mind.”
He said the business, which has been in existence for 26 years, was bought last November, by Ravi Sankar from Roger Fernandez.
Ali noted that since the acquisition the business has grown from 30 customers to 435, while he has been able to move from four employees to 12 in that time period.
“We have been very strong, innovative, and strategic in our marketing and it has yielded success thus far. The company pays close attention to customer trends and availability within the market. Our motto is “Team work is dream work”. I always tell the team we must give 110 per cent every day and go the extra mile, as it works well in the company. Consumers and customers are always first for Island Flavours and we also believe in partnerships,” he remarked.
“The Company was established as a support centre providing back office services for the group of businesses operating on the compound and property and facility management services for the compound and properties off site. This has since expanded to include business management services for several companies and business owners both locally and internationally owned and operating on the island. We are also agents for various manufacturers and Importers including Alstons Marketing & Co Ltd and Island Flavours Ltd,” he said.
In terms of manufacturing their products, RHS marketing, located at Frederick Settlement, Industrial Park, Caroni are the ones responsible for the packaging and branding.
Introducing
Rumberry
He noted that Island Flavours was able to win distributorship in February, for the Rumberry line which is a ready-to-drink alcoholic beverage, all made with natural ingredients and no artificial flavouring, and has its own uniqueness in the market.
“This is a very fun, refreshing drink that has been doing extremely well in bars, supermarkets, and QuickShoppes. Island Flavours who also participated in the recently concluded Trade and Investment Convention (TIC), hosted by Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) was able to get brand visibility not only to the domestic market, but we were able to get enquiries from other Caricom countries, who attended the expo, which can materialise into exporting,” Ali said.
The general manager explained that the plan for the 2023 financial year is to continue to expand its portfolio, reach more customers and continue to be innovative and exciting, along with expanding their warehouse facilities.
Asked whether Island Flavours has had any issues with receiving support from commercial banks, as many SMEs have complained of such, Ali said thankfully that has not been the case with them.
“Since we have been dealing with our banker, we have met all requirements that were needed to conduct business.”
With respect to the grant funds that the Ministry of Trade and Industry have been offering SMEs, he said the company is going to look into it, as such funding will help expand the business further.
At TIC in Centre of Excellence, Macoya, last month Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon called on local manufacturers to come up with novel items to help penetrate new markets.
“We will be working with exporTT and the TTMA to provide the ministry’s financial grants that are available, to especially help the young people set up their business successfully.
“The ministry is pleased to see very new novel products on the market, which were on display at the Agriculture Expo Forum and now at TIC,” she said.