ROSE IT Services Ltd’s managing director Omar Romero says the demand for soft skills in the global tech industry has ballooned over the last few years and is projected to be one of the most sought-after skills for years to come.
Romero told the Express yesterday that this need has been accelerated by the rise of remote and autonomous work across all industries, levels, and work environments.
Additionally, he said the generational shift to technology and devices has created a gap in interpersonal skills that are critical to job and career success—particularly in the global ICT field.
Against this background, the managing director said the Helpdesk Habits Hybrid Event will be presented tomorrow at the Hilton Trinidad, an opportunity to learn soft skills and attain certification.
He said Mark Copeman, author and creator of the internationally renowned Helpdesk Habits program will be here to deliver an exclusive, interactive session that will transform the way you and your teams look at customer service.
Benefits from this session would assist in:
• Develop your teams’ soft skills when dealing with internal and external stakeholders.
• Achieve training goals and build staff competencies with certification from the online Helpdesk Habits programme.
• Enhance the level of customer service and staff retention within your organisation.
• Network and discover new relationships and promote your brand with other businesses and entities.
• Contribute to advancing the local tech industry through engagement with established speakers.
Romero noted for technology professionals, there is a clear pathway for attaining technical competency in a desired field—degrees, courses, certifications, and practical experience.
He also stated that there is not much formal training on how to attain proficiency in customer service.
“This interactive hybrid conference can benefit any organisation or individual involved in customer service because it introduces a proven methodology for attaining a highly sought-after skill. The programme has the added benefit of including a licence to the online programme inclusive of certification for in-person attendees,” the managing director added.