‘It’s all about giving people good value for money’

Triple V’s

WHILE many people would not recognise Vashty Sookbir’s face, her “sweet hand”, as others in her neighbourhood would attest, has gained her a significant culinary following both near and far.

While her regular customers appreciate her tasty cuisine, her $10 roti draws large lines every lunchtime.

Sookbir is the owner and founder of Triple V’s Food Delight, a family-owned and operated business on Exchange Road in Couva.

The company, which has been in operation for the past 22 years, specialises in local and Chinese cuisine.

Sookbir told the Express Business her love of cooking inspired her to start her own business.

With twin boys to look after, Sookbir says she started the business with her husband as a sandwich shop.

Customers began asking for roti and sandwiches within the first two weeks of the restaurant’s opening, so she added them to the menu.

“I used to only make 25 rotis per day; now, 22 years later, I make more than double that,” she said.

Customers can have a little chicken roti for $10 or a shrimp, duck, or goat mini roti for $20 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

For only $10, patrons can also savor their hearty chicken foot soup, which is served with potatoes, noodles, corn, and okra.

The Sookbirs believed that offering affordable meals was vital given the regular increases in the cost of food and other necessities.

“After Covid, I started the $10 roti special. I chose to offer more reasonable meals since I was aware of how many people were unemployed and how difficult the economy was. Local vendors provide all of the meat and produce at my business, so it all comes down to cost and portion control,” Sookbir said.

Sookbir asserts that despite lacking formal culinary training, she is a skilled cook who has spent years preparing delicious meals for her family.

Triple V’s most popular item is the mini-$10 chicken roti, and Sookbir adds that hearing great feedback from her customers motivates her every day to keep making great cuisine. The mother of two claims it has been difficult to get to this stage.

“At times, it was stressful. I made a lot of sacrifices, including late evenings spent peeling garlic and getting the talkari ready for the following day. My husband was a PH taxi driver, so it was just the two of us. My family and friends told me to close the business because it wasn’t making money at the beginning. Despite the fact that I was actually losing money instead of making it, I continued because having a food business was my dream, so I never gave up. Only last year did we make the switch from Balmain to Exchange Couva. We also sell lunch meals in addition to roti,” she said.

Being a mother who recognises how challenging it can be to make ends meet, Sookbir claims that even if all she could manage to do was cook a delicious lunch for a stranger, she would like to think that it would make their day a little bit better.

Now that her children are all grown up, she said, “I am glad that one of my boys developed a passion for food as I did.”

“It’s all about giving people good value for money, so we owe our success to our customers and their loyalty to the business,” Sookbir explained.

