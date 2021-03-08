The Trinidad and Tobago Fair Trading Commission (FTC) said it took four months to evaluate the application acquisition by local pharmaceutical importer, Smith Robertson, to acquire competing pharmaceutical importer Oscar Francois and an associate company, before granting it approval.
In response to questions from the Express, the FTC’s executive director, Bevan Narinesingh, confirmed that the Commission granted approval for Smith Robertson & Company Ltd to acquire Oscar Francois Ltd and Intersol Ltd.
“The process took approximately four months as the Commission had to be satisfied that the proposed merger transaction would not affect adversely competition or would not be detrimental to consumers or the economy,” said Narinesingh.
The Agostini acquisition, when finalised, will see it representing three pharmecutical companies with Covid-19 vaccines—AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Janssen, the maker of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
As it stands, T&T has only received 2,000 vaccines from Barbados, as a gift from Prime Minister Mia Mottley.
It is presently awaiting its allotment from the COVAX facility.
Narinesingh said the Commission consulted various stakeholders in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry during the merger review process which included competitors of Smith Robertson.
Narinesingh said: “It should be noted that in all proposed merger transactions which meet the relevant statutory thresholds and require the Commission’s prior approval pursuant to Part III Section 13 of the Fair Trading Act, the Commission has to be satisfied that the proposed merger transaction would not adversely affect competition or would not be detrimental to the consumer or the economy before the merger can be approved.
“The Commission requires comprehensive information to be disclosed by the parties proposing to merge and the Commission also conducts its own investigations, including but not limited to receiving information from market participants and also conducts detailed market analysis, in order to determine whether the merger transaction is likely to affect competition or be detrimental to the consumer of the economy.
“Even where, as in this case, the Commission approves a merger, the Commission continues to monitor the relevant market and is entitled to conduct further investigations in order to determine whether any enterprise is engaged in business activities which contravene the Fair Trading Act.
Narinesingh said the Commission continues to be vigilant for anti-competitive activities in the health care and pharmaceutical industry including but not limited to:
i. Tied selling and bundling of discounts (if it constitutes an abuse of monopoly power);
ii. Unfair selling prices/predatory pricing/discriminatory behaviour;
iii. Abusive increase of prices compared with the increase of costs;
iv. Engaging in exclusive dealing/market restriction or even seeking to merger/acquire new entrants/nascent pharmaceutical distributors in the local market;
v. Fixing or restricting the resale price of products;
vi. Engaging in collusion to prevent the commercialisation or supply of affordable generic substitutes;
vii. Discontinuing a product brand(s) presently offered that may cause market disruption or be to the detriment of consumers; and
viii. Constructing barriers to supply/distribution of goods.
“Please also be advised that all mergers that meet the relevant statutory thresholds require the Commission’s prior approval pursuant to Part III Section 13 of the Act. Further, in accordance with Section 16(1) of the Act, where the Commission has reason to believe that two or more enterprises have merged and have not obtained permission for the merger, the Commission shall initiate an investigation into the matter,” he said.
When questioned the market share that Smith Robertson would now control, Narinesingh responded: “Please be advised that pursuant to the Commission’s confidentiality provision under Section 51(1) of the Fair Trading Act (“the Act”), which cannot be waived, the Commission is unable to provide the information requested.
“Section 51(1) states: ‘The Commission and any person concerned with the administration of this Act shall regard as secret and confidential, all documents, information or matters disclosed in the administration of this Act except those disclosures which the Commission considers necessary in the discharge of its functions’.
“However you may contact Smith Robertson & Company Ltd who may be able to advise on their proposed activities post merger.”
Last week the Agostini’s Group announced that it had acquired two companies to expanding its base in the pharmaceutical industry.
“We wish to advise our shareholders that our subsidiary company, Smith Robertson and Company Ltd has signed a Sale and Purchase agreement with the shareholders of Oscar Francois Ltd and Intersol Ltd to acquire 100 per cent of the issued and outstanding shares of those companies,” the Agostini’s notice stated.
The deal is expected to close by April 30.