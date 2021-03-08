SUSPICIOUS financial transactions totalling $27 billion were reported to the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIUTT) in the financial year ending September 2020.

Delivering a statement in the House of Representatives yesterday on the annual report of the FIUTT for the year October 2019 to September 2020, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said during the reporting period “of Trinidad and Tobago and for the first time, the FIUTT received a total of 1,831 Suspicious Transaction Reports (STRs)/Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs), the most it has received throughout its ten-year existence”.