Its Tobago’s time to earn $$ from Carnival

Whilst Trinidad was set to host the “Mother of All Carnivals”, the sister island of Tobago has been getting ready for a surge of visitors who will be escaping the mas or looking to cool down post-Carnival.
Trinidad has been the mecca of Carnival in the Caribbean and this year marked the return of the festival in grandiose style.
While tens of thousands of people will be on the roads in the capital city, equal numbers are expected to be flocking to Tobago in favour of the sun, sea and sand.
A heavy flow of visitors is also expected in Tobago from today, Ash Wednesday, until the weekend.
The Express spoke to Chris James, president of the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association (THTA) as well as the organisation’s former president Nicholas Hardwicke who both said droves of visitors will be flocking to Tobago.
However, a primary concern is what happens after the Carnival surge?
James said post-Carnival he would be able to get a better handle on the success of Carnival in Tobago when the data is collected.
However, he expects “healthy” levels of occupancy.
James lamented that a major issue they continue to grapple with is insufficient flights.
He said there are not as many flights as existed in 2019.
Caribbean Airlines (CAL), he said, tends to increase flight numbers at a late hour when there are crowds of people waiting at the Piarco International Airport.
He argued this is an issue that has always existed and needs to be resolved.
The President of the Tobago Hoteliers Association added that there is also a problem with foreign visitors who fly to Piarco and are forced to overnight in Trinidad because of a lack of flights and space.
He said an in-transit desk is needed at the Piarco International Airport to facilitate international guests getting to Tobago.
James said the Hotel Association has its advertising through Tobagolive.com which generates the bulk of their bookings, but an easier travel process is required.
Trinidadians, he said, have been traveling to Tobago for years so they would not face those challenges.
James said he believes Tobago is on the road to recovery post Covid-19 and they continue to work with the Tourism Agency in Tobago.
Hardwicke said post-Carnival 2023 will be a busy one for Tobago.
“People are coming out to Tobago to either escape the mas down in Trinidad and then equally they will be coming, in good measure, to cool down afterwards,” he said.
Hardwicke is the owner of the Sea Horse Inn and restaurant in Tobago.
He said everything he has seen and heard from the ground, from other business people, suggests that is the general expectation—a Carnival surge.
He said what is concerning is what happens after Carnival, as there continues to be challenges that impact international arrivals.
One of these challenges is the lack of international flights to Tobago.
“At the moment, you still have a situation where international airlift into the island is extremely limited,” he noted.
Hardwicke said there is need to look at the broader picture of what is healthy for Trinidad and Tobago and that is getting foreign exchange.
“Visitors coming up from Trinidad to Tobago spending the money here is great for the businesses but it is just circulating the same money within the same economic boundary, it’s not enhancing the greater economic need which is to generate foreign exchange, basically sort of feed the beast as it were,” he said.
He pointed out that the last time there was such a surge was in 2020 before Covid-19 and he predicted it is going to be along the lines we experienced pre-Covid
Hardwicke told Express Business, “We had a taste of that for Tobago Carnival last year October that generated, obviously not on the same level, but it generated a lot of interest and there was a healthy influx of people into the island for that event as well,” he said.
Hardwicke noted that people coming to Tobago for Carnival is part of the tradition that businesses tend to set their calendars to when they look at the cycle.
“It is welcomed that Carnival is returning and we look forward optimistically to the economic benefits that it will bring,” he said.
Hardwicke said businesses focus on the logistics of dealing with the surge and then the downturn.
“How do you deal with the sort of inevitable downturn that comes afterwards when everything else abates. Ideally you would prefer to have a more consistent business flow coming in which is steady and elevated.
Unfortunately economics and life are not like that, you don’t always get what you want but tourism in Tobago has reached such a low ebb in recent years in terms of visitor arrivals that these peaks tend to stand out as do the troughs that come afterwards,” he said.
He said from a business perspective people like him would prefer to have a more consistent flow of people throughout the year to rely on.
This, he said, works better for cash flow and also when businesses go to financial institutions to get lending support.