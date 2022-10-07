TWO local business organisations have distanced themselves from the views expressed by Trinidad and Tobago Coalition of Services Industries (TTCSI) director Jaishima Leladharsingh, at a conference in Guyana this week.
In a statement on Thursday, TTCSI distanced the organisation from the views expressed by Leladharsingh, at the Guyana Basins Summit (GBS) on the issues surrounding Ramps Logistics in Guyana.
Leladharsingh on Thursday said if Guyana fails to grant Ramps Logistics a local content certificate to operate within its oil sector, Trinidad and Tobago companies will take their business elsewhere, to neighbouring Suriname.
“I do not agree with the legislation of local content. I do not believe that that encourages investment. In my opinion, it is a big deterrent to business. We are observing what’s happening with Ramps in Trinidad, and I am seeing it clear here that if Ramps does not get its local content certificate approved, a lot of Trinidad companies will go to Suriname.
“I suggest that they have a rethink of that policy. It is not in keeping with the Caricom Single Market and Economy (CSME) spirit and it is not going to encourage investment,” he lamented.
Ramps was initially denied a local content certificate which is needed to operate in Guyana’s nascent oil and gas sector in a major way.
On Thursday, the Oil Now website reported that Ramps Logistics Guyana was slapped with ten charges of false declarations by the Law Enforcement and Investigations Division (LEID) of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA). Ramps Logistics Guyana is a subsidiary of Trinidad owned Ramps Logistics.
The website reported that the GRA instituted ten charges in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court against Ramps Logistics (Guyana) Inc for false declarations.
According to the documents filed by the GRA, it determined, among others, that during the period of 2021 to 2022, Ramps made several untrue declarations to the Revenue Authority.
Ramps Logistics Guyana filed an application for judicial review action against Guyana’s Local Content Secretariat last week Friday.
Leladharsingh told the Express yesterday, that even though he spoke in his individual capacity, it was an intellectual comment and it was not intended to create any acrimony or friction between Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago.
“Conferences are meant to encourage free discussions and explore a pathway for a shared future. I was merely making a call for a closer relationship with Guyana and Suriname,” he added.
In a news release on Thursday, TTSCSI said while Leladharsingh spoke in his personal capacity, the statements made do not represent the view of the service sector.
It noted that this country has been pursuing the introduction of local content and participation legislation and the TTCSI continues to be supportive of this process.
“Six energy services companies that recently completed TTCSI’s Gateway to Trade Export Accelerator Programme 2021/2022—Damus Ltd, North West Maritime Ltd, Kronus Geological Services Limited, Epic Maintenance Ltd, Weldfab Ltd and Phillips General Contracting Ltd—are in Guyana attending the GBS,” it outlined in the release.
The TTCSI noted that it pleased that accomplished presenters have been scheduled to address various options for investment opportunities that may be of benefit to the above referenced companies and areas in which they can participate in neighbouring Guyana.
“Several of the firms on the mission indicated that the Summit provided an excellent forum for networking and engagement and presented opportunities for integration between both Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago,” the service sector added.
Regrettable comments
In a statement yesterday, the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce said it noted the comments made by Leladharsingh, in Guyana this week in his personal capacity.
The T&T Chamber described as “regrettable” the approach taken by Leladharsingh at the meeting.
“We are of the firm opinion that all private sector organisations throughout the region need to work together to ensure that as a region our businesses grow and prosper. Growth in our regional business opportunities will ultimately redound to stronger economic trade relations. The more regional business opportunities we can retain, means our entire region benefits and is stronger and more resilient,” said the T&T Chamber.
The business organisation said it believes that regional businesses need to be given priority for business opportunities in the region over extra regional businesses.
“We support robust private discussions among the different private sector businesses and governmental organisations with the common objectives of regional growth,” the T&T Chamber said.