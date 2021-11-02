Jamaica’s Medicanja gets US$100m boost

AS the US Congress passes the Safe Banking Act, allowing cannabis-related industries to now access banking services, the Jamaican government is throwing its full support behind its medical cannabis industry as a major export revenue earner.
“The Jamaican government is clear that medical cannabis is an industry that we want to see grow in Jamaica and the world,” says Audley Shaw, Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce in the Jamaican government.
“The US Congress has approved the Safe Banking Act for the cannabis industry to become bankable.
“And we’re hoping this will go to the US Senate for final approval shortly.”
Shaw also noted that the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs has reclassified cannabis to recognise its therapeutic uses.
“While all these have been taking place, Jamaica has been seizing the opportunity to enhance its regulatory environment and build the local industry to capitalise on the largely untapped potential which exists.
“What is in our control, we are fixing.”
Shaw made the commitment during a press briefing last week to announce the investment of US$15 million by US-based Noble Capital Fund into Jamaica’s leading medical cannabis company, Medicanja.
US$100 million investment
Managing director of Noble Capital, Sylvester Gbewonyo Jr, said the investment is part of US$100 million that the company will be pumping into the Jamaican economy over the next three years.
Noble Capital’s immediate investment in Medicanja of US$15 million is expected to create over 200 jobs in the short term and generate over US$10 million in annual exports.
Shaw said the investment is timely and potentially far reaching and promised Noble Capital to “do everything possible through our various agencies to ensure you have a smooth landing in Jamaica”.
He said the Jamaican government has already established a Cannabis Industry Development Committee comprising private and public sector agencies.
“Its objective is largely to recognise and design implementable strategies for a lucrative and sustainable medical cannabis industry.”
Shaw said interest in Jamaica’s cannabis industry is far and wide.
“There are destinations like Australia, Israel, that have a specific interest in the Jamaican industry.”
He said over 50 cannabis plants are endemic to Jamaica and it is seeking to gain a competitive advantage in the global cannabis market.
“Over 50 per cent of cannabis plants identified as nutraceutical are endemic to Jamaica.
“This is potentially an area of significant growth for Jamaica.
Multibillion-dollar industry
“We expect Jamaican cannabis taking its rightful place on the shelves of drugstores and pharmacies in cosmopolitan countries.”
Shaw said, according to research, the global nutraceutical market was said to be US$417.66 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow annually.
“This level of export sales will certainly help to alleviate our trade imbalance and we certainly welcome any investment that will deliver this kind of export revenue to the economy.”
The government, Shaw said, will be taking recommendations to cabinet for approval.
Investors, he said, are confident they see a way forward in the several medical by-products that can be harnessed from cannabis.
Formulations that are expected to drive local sales and exports are cannabis-derived products created by Dr Henry Lowe, founder of Medicanja, for which he has patents, Shaw added.
He said there is strong international demand for a medical cannabis product which is being used to treat the prostate.
Additionally there is to be an expansion in the growing and harvesting of this product in Jamaica to ensure supply meets the demand.
He said an important feature of this latest investment is that much of it is rural-based and parishes can expect to benefit.
Shaw said interest in the cannabis industry remains high in Jamaica in the areas of cultivation, processing, transportation and research and development.
He said interest in the areas of edibles and pharmaceuticals will be seen as consumer demand grows.
Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Norman Dunn said he believes Jamaica is on the cusp of greatness.
He said some were cautious earlier about it but Jamaica is now developing a very strong and robust cannabis industry.
He said cannabis has been sacred to the Jamaican Rastafarian community for many years and they have always held firmly to the belief that it has tremendous health benefits.
“We have seen in recent times, that the world has come to recognise it and Jamaica has one of the best brands, as we know.”
Lowe said Caricom countries like Antigua and Barbados have taken very positive steps in support of the medical cannabis industry.
He said there are several other requests to support, adding the health and wellness industry is a multibillion-dollar industry.