JAMAICA’S central bank, called the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ), is reporting that pilot implementation of a local Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), which commenced in June, remains on schedule.
This includes minting of Jamaica’s first batch of CBDC on August 9, totalling J$230 million, which will be issued to deposit-taking institutions and authorised payment service providers.
Speaking during the BOJ’s digital quarterly briefing on Friday, Deputy Governor Natalie Haynes indicated that one financial institution, National Commercial Bank (NCB), has been engaged as the initial wallet (account) provider under the pilot, which ends in December.
She told journalists the CBDC will be issued to NCB in September at which time they are expected to initiate its roll-out to customers.
“They are targeting, first, what they call friends and family, which would be staff and their families, then they will go to other NCB account holders, prior to moving to other non-NCB account holders,” the Deputy Governor outlined.
Haynes said it was anticipated that details of the CBDC customer take-up would be forthcoming in October.
Meanwhile, both Governor Richard Byles and Haynes said there has been positive feedback so far to the CBDC’s introduction.
Byles said there was some degree of scepticism up to a year ago, but stakeholders were now more positively oriented to the CBDC implementation.
Meanwhile, the Deputy Governor said that based on the level of interest in CBDC, “it behooves the BOJ and the other [prospective] wallet providers to capitalise on that and ramp up the communication so [that] we have full acceptability of the product”.
CBDC is a digital form of central bank-issued currency and is therefore legal tender which can be exchanged dollar for dollar with physical cash.
Households and businesses will be able to use CBDC to, among other things, make payments, as now obtains with cash.
CBDC is backed by the central bank and issued to authorised financial institutions, including deposit-taking institutions on a wholesale basis, as is now being done with physical currency.
The anticipated benefits of CBDC for Jamaican citizens, businesses and the government, include increased financial inclusion, as it will provide another easier-to-access means of efficient and secured payments.
For deposit-taking institutions and BOJ itself, CBDC presents an opportunity to improve cash management processes and costs.
OECS as well
On March 31, the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) introduced DCash, which is a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).
Aimed at improving financial inclusion and empowerment, through the DCash Project, the ECCB has created infrastructure by which users of the DCash app can pay merchants or send digital EC funds, DCash, to other users of the app, in mere seconds, using a smart device.
DCash has been in public circulation in four of the eight ECCB member countries, namely Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, St Kitts-Nevis and St Lucia, since March 31.
The ECCB said the project will be rolled out in the remaining ECCB member countries—Anguilla, Dominica, Montserrat and St Vincent and the Grenadines—by September.
The Central Bank of The Bahamas issued its CBDC in October 2020. Called the Sand Dollar, it is a digital iteration of the Bahamian Dollar.
The Sand Dollar holds identical legal status as the standard currency, is issued by authorised financial institutions, and can be used for a variety of transactions.
