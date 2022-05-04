PUBLICLY listed Jamaican manufacturer and distributor, Seprod, yesterday announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire AS Bryden & Sons Holdings, one of Trinidad and Tobago’s leading privately owned consumer products distributors.
While neither buyer nor seller disclosed the price—because Bryden is a privately owned company—the Express can report that the acquisition by Seprod was partially financed by a US$25.4 million bond issue. The two-year bond issue is unsecured, pays an interest rate of 6 per cent, has a bullet payment in May 2024 and was issued yesterday. Seprod is listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange.
AS Bryden, which was founded in 1923, distributes food, pharmaceuticals, hardware, houseware and industrial equipment.
It operates through three principal operating subsidiaries AS Bryden & Sons (Trinidad), Bryden pi Limited and FT Farfan. FT Farfan entered into a multi-million dollar partnership with a Guyanese company called to launch Ibis Construction Equipment Sales and Rentals (ICON). The partnership opened a showroom at La Bonne Intention, on the East Coast of Demerara, displaying its extensive range of heavy duty equipment and tools.
AS Brydens Trinidad distributes food, hardware and housewares and premium beverages for international brands including Mondelez, Whirlpool, Rubbermaid, Truper, Reynolds, Colcafe, Bon ice cream, Cadbury, Johnnie Walker, Hennessy, Moet Chandon, Red Bull, Black & Decker, LG, KitchenAid, Oster and Speed Queen. ASBT also owns the Eve brand of products.
Bryden pi distributes healthcare, personal care and food and grocery products for international brands including Kimberly Clark, Mead Johnson, Baxter, Roche, Glaxo Smith Kline, L’Oreal, Novartis, Sanofi and Sandoz. Bryden pi also manufactures a line of over the counter products through its wholly-owned subsidiary Genethics and operates in Guyana through its subsidiary BPI Guyana and in Barbados through its joint venture Armstrong Healthcare Inc Limited.
In a statement issued by Seprod yesterday, the Jamaican company said: “Together Seprod and AS Bryden, with a team of close to 3,000 employees, will serve the world’s leading food, pharmaceutical, premium beverage, hardware and industrial companies, with an expanded portfolio of their own manufactured brands. Combined annual revenues are projected to be in excess of US$500 million.”
Seprod said AS Bryden will continue to operate as an independent, standalone company and its three subsidiaries will continue to be managed by their existing executive teams.
Richard Pandohie, the CEO of Seprod, will serve as interim Group CEO of AS Bryden.
Speaking on the landmark regional transaction, outgoing AS Bryden Chairman, Ian Fitzwilliam stated, “Seprod shares many of AS Bryden’s core values. I am confident that Seprod will maintain AS Bryden’s culture and identity and build on our proud history by investing in our people and our businesses. Seprod has a track-record of supporting and motivating high-performing management teams and has demonstrated a keen understanding of the local market. I’m delighted to be associated with the coming together of these two great Caribbean companies.”
Fitzwilliam told workers yesterday that all of the Bryden employees, except him, would stay in place. Fitzwilliam will retire at the conclusion of the transaction to be replaced as chairman of the T&T group, by Paul Scott, who is the current chairman of Seprod.
In comments on the transaction, Scott said: “AS Bryden is an exceptional business run by outstanding people. We are privileged to be the stewards of AS Bryden’s heritage and to have the opportunity to work with its talented leadership team. I am excited about our ability to join forces and better serve our employees, customers and distribution partners at Seprod and AS Bryden.”
“Seprod has always considered that Caricom should operate as a single domestic market. This acquisition will allow AS Bryden and Seprod to take a quantum leap in creating a regional company, utilising the best of our Caribbean people to create value-added synergies,” said Pandohie.
Seprod represents leading global and regional principals and also has a significant manufacturing base spanning oils and margarine, wheat and corn milling, integrated dairy and biscuits and snacks.
In its distribution business Seprod is a proud partner to many leading multinational and regional food and pharmaceutical companies. Seprod has decades long relationships with global consumer products companies including KraftHeinz, Mondalez, Goya, Post, Brunswick, Pfizer, Roche, Boehringer Ingelheim, Wyeth and PA Benjamins.
Seprod is a member of the Musson Group of Companies, which is also listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange.