Jamaican insurer launches in T&T

General Accident Insurance Trinidad and Tobago (GenAc TT) officially launched its rebranded operations here yesterday, following its acquisition of a local insurance company last year.
Jamaica’s General Accident purchased a majority stake in Motor One Insurance (Motor One) last October—a move that is being viewed as the first step in a planned regional expansion.
“The rebrand as GenAc TT’ benefits customers and stakeholders. In the last year, we have proven to the customers of Motor One that we are committed to service, fairness and performance,” said Natasha Pettier, CEO of GenAc TT.
“We have ensured that customers receive value, fast processing and claim payments and the assurance of stability.”
Pettier took over the operations of the company on March 1, 2020 and was appointed as a director on the management board of GenAc TT.
She outlined that the diverse and proven team is already offering new and improved services, ease of doing business and a trusted partnership to T&T.
“Along with what we are known for, we will be bringing new services and features such as concierge and roadside assistance to the market,” Pettier explained. “GenAc Trinidad has strong local roots and is looking to collaborate with our community associations.”
“All valid claims must be paid, people trust us with their money, their prized possessions, the sweat of their brows and we must never betray that trust,” Pettier declared.
Building on strength
GenAc TT is bolstered through its parent company General Accident Jamaica Ltd’s near 100-year history in the insurance sector. GenAc (Jamaica), which is a member of the Musson Group, owns 65 per cent of GenAc TT.
Motor One had over 20,000 direct motor insurance policies and a large branch network.
GenAc TT said with a strong balance sheet, excellent leadership and positive prospects, the company stands ready to serve Trinidad and the wider regional insurance market.
GenAc Jamaica’s managing director Sharon Donaldson said, “As we expand our Caribbean footprint, our values remain at the heart of how we do business. We strive for service that exceeds customer expectations and contributes to Caribbean development through robust and long-term financially strong decisions that are for the benefit of our customers, society, the environment and each other.”