Jamaican insurer launches in T&T

With Covid-19 being the global equaliser, residents of Sangre Grande (Spanish for Big Blood) including those at Sangre Chiquito (Little Blood), have not escaped hard times. People lost their jobs, were furloughed, or had to be rotated at workplaces.

When Express Business visited the area last Friday, residents unabashedly shared survival stories of having to find daily meals for themselves and their families. Several residents said they are accustomed to “struggle” and “hustle” but Covid-19 has sorely tested their survival skills.